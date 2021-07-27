Tyler Cameron reveals never-before-heard proposal to former Bachelorette star Hannah Brown

Tyler Cameron fell hard for Hannah Brown during their season and had a prepared proposal had she chosen him as her suitor. Pic credit: ABC

Tyler Cameron has revealed a never-before-heard proposal to his former Bachelorette ladylove, Hannah Brown, within the pages of his new book, You Deserve Better: What Life Has Taught Me About Love, Relationships, and Becoming Your Best Self.

He said that before making it to the final contestants during Hannah Brown’s season, Tyler had his thoughts mapped out and memorized, ready to reveal to Hannah, had he not been eliminated in favor of Jed Wyatt.

At the time, he felt confident enough in their love affair to believe that Hannah would choose him.

However, the former 2018 Miss Alabama claimed she fell in love with both men throughout her experience on the dating show.

“I don’t know how to tell somebody today that they’re not enough because that’s not true. The man that I have to end things with today is not going to expect it,” she said during her finale episode.

“I am so lucky to be loved by you and to feel that,” Hannah told Tyler as she said goodbye. “You have supported me. You have been so sweet and strong for me and done everything that I’ve asked and more and loved me so much … When I told you I was falling in love with you, I meant it. But I love someone else.”

Tyler Cameron’s romantic proposal to former Bachelorette star Hannah Brown

Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown during hometown dates on The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

In his book, Tyler admitted to barely sleeping the night before the planned proposal.

“I was so overcome with anxiety that I actually started dry heaving,” he explained of his overwhelming emotions.

E! Entertainment News published his proposal in full.

“Hannah, I know our love was slow to start, but it’s a light that will burn forever. I know you had a label on me from the beginning, but these are the only labels I want: husband, best friend, lover, protector, father to our children,” it read.

“I’m so madly in love with you. I want to support you in your dreams and make you happy for the rest of your life. I’ve given all of myself to you— will you give all of yourself to me? I know we always say, let’s have a day…but let’s turn this day into a life. Hannah Brown, will you marry me?” he asked.

Tyler dished on his & Hannah’s romantic reunion

Tyler Cameron kissed Hannah Brown during their last date on The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

During the final Rose episode of their season, Hannah, who had broken off her engagement with Jed, asked Tyler out.

“Of course, I was glad to hear from her, and I was happy to see her again, but I also made it clear that I needed to take some time for myself to figure out what was right for me,” Tyler said in the book.

“We saw each other in L.A., where yes, I slept at Hannah’s house, but we didn’t sleep together. We weren’t in a relationship at that point, and we definitely weren’t boyfriend and girlfriend,” he explained.

Tyler was later photographed with other women and realized the optics of his actions looked very bad.

“I still put Hannah in a tough, tough position,” he said of that time. “But that’s one thing I feel very, very sorry for. If I could go back and do it all again, I would handle it differently. My communication should have been better.”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.