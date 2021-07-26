Tyler Cameron talks first edibles experience while auditioning for The Bachelorette, admits he applied for WWE

Tyler Cameron revealed he had a paranoid edibles experience after auditioning for The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

Tyler Cameron came clean about some life-changing moments in a new interview, including his first edibles experience while auditioning for The Bachelorette. He also admitted that the same day, he applied for the WWE.

The stunning reveal came in his new book titled You Deserve Better: What Life Has Taught Me About Love, Relationships, and Becoming Your Best Self.

Contained within the tome, are some of his most life-changing experiences and advice.

These included a paranoid experience after Tyler auditioned for The Bachelorette and World Wrestling Entertainment on the same day.

Tyler has been a fan favorite of Bachelor Nation ever since he was featured on Hannah Brown’s season.

Fans called for Cameron to helm his own season of The Bachelor. In an interview with Insider, he would later reveal that he was in talks to become the Bachelor but rejected the offer.

Tyler Cameron opens up about his life-changing moments

In the book, Tyler explained that he got really stoned on the day of his final audition for The Bachelorette. The reality star was convinced he would never get cast on the series so he decided his first experience with marijuana would be while visiting the City of Angels.

He admitted he experimented with edibles after his final round of interviews for the series in Los Angeles, California.

“I remember just being so paranoid and freaking out,” he said. “I was like, ‘Man, they for sure saw me like that, and there’s no way they’re getting me on the show.”

In the book, reported Insider, Tyler admitted that when he applied for The Bachelorette, he sent in his paperwork with “the douchiest picture of myself that I could find.”

That same day, he also applied for World Wrestling Entertainment.

One week after submitting his paperwork, Tyler heard from the show’s producers. He endured a Skype interview and an in-person audition in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, before heading to Los Angeles.

It was there that Tyler’s experiment went wrong

After his Los Angeles audition, Tyler claimed he was given money for dinner and told to “go have fun in L.A.”

“I didn’t even know how to smoke a joint or anything like that,” he revealed. “So I wasn’t going to start there. I was going to start with the edibles – which is probably the worst thing to start with.” He asked a woman who worked at the store where he purchased the item how much she ate, and she told him. Because she was so little, Tyler took more than she normally used.

After meeting a friend for dinner, Tyler claimed he began to get paranoid and believed producers from the show were following him.

“I went to the bathroom and thought they were taking pictures of me in there,” he told Insider. He also believed his Uber driver was working for the show and caught him.

Producers of The Bachelorette were none the wiser about Tyler’s experiment, and he was cast on the series.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.