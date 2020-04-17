Tyler Cameron, Hannah B and Matt James reconnected on IG Live for everyone to see

Hannah Brown is currently back home in Alabama at her family home after spending a few weeks in quarantine with Tyler Cameron.

While the two were having fun, Hannah decided to go back home when the stay-at-home orders were put in place.

When she left, Hannah and Tyler had not confirmed whether they were together. But now, the two claim they are just friends.

Since she left, fans have wondered whether the two of them were really just friends or taking a break from their public quarantine stint.

Tyler and Hannah hadn’t said much about not being together, but then they suddenly reconnected on Instagram.

Hannah B and Tyler Cameron reconnected on IG

And it wasn’t just Tyler and Hannah. Tyler’s friend Matt James also joined in on the chat — and Hannah’s father also made an appearance.

Parts of the conversation were captured by @bachelorteaspill on Instagram, and we’ve grabbed a few images for you.

Of course, Hannah’s father was a considerable influence on Hannah throughout the season, and he has always been a big fan of Tyler. So, he was more than happy to say hi to Tyler and Matt on the video call.

The three also talked about music, where Hannah had to sing for them.

Fans couldn’t help but see the connection between Hannah and Tyler as they laughed, flirted, and just enjoyed each other company.

Clearly, fans are more convinced than ever that these two should give things another shot.

Right now, Tyler will have to ride out the quarantine with his friends as Hannah remains at her family home in Alabama.

Hannah B is single and back home in Alabama

After returning home to her family house, Hannah dropped the bomb that she’s single. Even though her fans had hoped she and Tyler would confirm a relationship, Hannah confirmed she’s single in an IG story.

She was doing her makeup as she opened up about not being where she wanted to be in her life.

She was convinced that by now, she would be married and having children. As for Tyler, he appears to be doing well in quarantine with his friends.

He recently posted a Tik Tok on how he’s keeping busy with Hannah gone, sharing a video of himself in bed with a bottle of Vaseline, reminding fans to keep moisturized before bed.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.