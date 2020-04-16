Tyler Cameron shows us how he’s keeping busy with Hannah B gone

The Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron is currently in quarantine with his brother and a couple of their friends at his Jupiter, Florida home.

For a couple of weeks, Bachelorette star Hannah Brown stayed with him. However, she left before the stay-at-home orders were put in place.

Rather than staying with Tyler, she opted out for her family home in Alabama so she could be with her family during this time.

But Tyler is keeping busy, even without Hannah B there. In a new Tik Tok video, he’s showing us just how he’s doing.

Tyler Cameron jokes about Vaseline in his bed

Cameron shared the Tik Tok video on his account, and the video only features him. It starts with him wearing a cowboy hat. He tosses the hat to the side and then lays down in bed.

Next to him is a bottle of Vaseline. The caption for the video is a reminder always to use a good moisturizer before bed.

At the end of the video, when Tyler is lying in bed, he licks his lips and raises his eyebrows in a flirting manner, clearly hinting of something else.

Needless to say, Tyler appears to be doing just fine after Hannah B left for Alabama.

Tyler Cameron and Hannah B are not exclusively dating

As much as fans wanted them to start dating exclusively, Tyler and Hannah are not an item.

This came to light during a recent Instagram video, where Hannah was doing her makeup. She revealed she’s currently single and reflected on her life.

She admitted that she was nowhere near where she thought she would be. Hannah was convinced she would be married by now and have children.

As fans recall, she didn’t find love on The Bachelorette, but it wasn’t for the lack of trying. Despite getting engaged to Jed Wyatt, the two ended their engagement after Jed was caught lying about having a girlfriend at home.

She then pursued Tyler on After The Final Rose, and she would later see if Peter Weber would give her a shot on his season of The Bachelor.

After being turned down, Hannah suddenly showed up in Jupiter, Florida, and stayed there for a few weeks in quarantine. After leaving, she was caught liking a tweet that stated that she should pursue Tyler.

Hannah B has already liked the idea of going back to Jupiter, Florida, but has made no announcements about hanging out with Cameron again.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.