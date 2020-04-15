Hannah Brown says she’s single and adds she thought she would be married with kids by now

The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown didn’t find her happy ending on the show. While she did get engaged, she quickly realized she had made the wrong decision in picking Jed Wyatt.

He had been in a relationship at home before going on the show, possibly only to promote his music career.

Their engagement ended on the finale of The Bachelorette, and Hannah tried to pursue Tyler Cameron and later Peter Weber to see if there was still a chance.

Both guys appeared to turn her down. But with the recent quarantine stint in Jupiter, Florida, fans thought that Tyler and Hannah could be the next big thing.

Hannah B reveals she’s very single

Sadly, it sounds like Tyler and Hannah are not an official couple. While the two have not dished their relationship status online for weeks, the teasing has come to an end.

Brown decided to open up about her relationship status on Instagram, and here, she shared that she’s indeed very single.

In the video captured by an Instagram account called @michealbjordan, Hannah revealed that despite going on The Bachelorette, she’s not where she thought she would be in her life.

“If you would have asked me like a few years ago I would have been, like, oh for sure by 25 I’m married. And possibly thinking about kids in the next, like trying to get pregnant right now probably,” Hannah reveals in the video, according to Cosmopolitan.

“A lot of my friends have babies, and they are the best moms but I couldn’t imagine it, I’m not ready for that just yet. I mean, I could be. If something happened, I could be. But, I’m still trying to figure out my life,”

Then, she gets very clear about her relationship status.

“Also, I don’t…you have to have a significant other for that. And I don’t. So. It’s not really….”

In other words, she and Tyler are not an official item.

Hannah B may be closing the door on Tyler Cameron

Despite staying in Jupiter, Florida, with him during the early weeks of quarantine, Tyler and Hannah could simply have continued their friendship.

The two never confirmed that they were a romantic item, even though Tyler was just seconds away from proposing to her on the finale.

Plus, the two have been sending mixed signals over the past couple of weeks. Hannah was recently caught liking a tweet that said she should go back to Florida to be with Tyler.

But then she made comments that she thought it would be fun to go on Bachelor Summer Games to find love. She made these comments before the show was canceled because of coronavirus concerns.

Perhaps, the two are just great friends, after all.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.