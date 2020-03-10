Hannah Brown could return to find love on The Bachelor Summer Games

Hannah Brown was a controversial pick as The Bachelorette last year.

However, once her season began, she handled herself with class and elegance, as she faced slut-shaming and heartbreak on national television.

After Hannah didn’t get her happy ending on The Bachelorette, many viewers felt that she deserved a second chance.

In fact, many felt that she should be picked to be the next Bachelorette for the 2020 season.

Despite turning down the role as the next Bachelorette, Hannah B could still return to the franchise after all.

Hannah B could be interested in The Bachelor Summer Games

While nothing has been officially confirmed yet, Hannah may not be done with the reality show.

ABC’s head of alternative programming, Rob Mills, opened up about Hannah B’s role in the Bachelor franchise and when fans could expect to see her again.

“Hannah B., too, has also said, ‘I find this interesting’ because she likes to win. She likes to win,” Mills revealed on SiriusXM’s The Bachelor Recap, according to Gold Derby.

If Hannah goes on The Bachelor Summer Games, it would make the fifth appearance on the shows for her.

She was first introduced to the Bachelor world on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor. Then, she got her own season of The Bachelorette. And last year, she made a guest appearance on Bachelor In Paradise.

Hannah then appeared again on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor to clear things up between them as they both moved on.

But right now, producers are scrambling to figure out whether the show will actually go on given the conditions in regards to the coronavirus.

“[The outbreak] is an issue, certainly, because this is a show that has an international cast too,” Mills explained, revealing that he hopes the show continues despite the Olympics possibly facing a cancellation. “It’s things that are being talked about. Let’s hope Summer Games happens.”

Hannah B turned down The Bachelorette over money

Hannah B didn’t turn down The Bachelorette for a second time because she doesn’t believe in the process. She signed on to do the Dancing With The Stars live tour during the time the show would be filming.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Hannah B reportedly also turned down the role as the next Bachelorette over money issues prior to Clare Crawley being chosen for the show. She reportedly didn’t think she would be paid enough to do everything over again.

She decided to turn down the role even though many people in Bachelor Nation thought she deserved a second chance at love, including Bachelor In Paradise star Evan Bass. Despite many viewers not being happy with her, she’s clearly still a fan favorite for many.

The Bachelor concludes tonight, Tuesday, March 10, at 8/7c on ABC.