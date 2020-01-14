Should Hannah B be the next Bachelorette? Bachelor In Paradise star thinks so

Subscribe to our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Hannah Brown and Peter Weber’s conversation wrapped up The Bachelor last night during Episode 2, as Peter told Hannah that he couldn’t do it and had to show respect to the other ladies on the show.

Before anything could start again between them, Peter closed the door. But according to Hannah’s fans, he could just have opened another door for her – another shot at being The Bachelorette.

Bachelor In Paradise star Evan Bass tweeted that the episode proved to everyone that Hannah B is the next Bachelorette and she should definitely get a second chance at love.

As fans recall, Hannah chose Jed Wyatt in the finale. After filming had ended, he would confess that he did have a girlfriend right before leaving for the show and that he had hoped the show would boost his music career. His admission would result in his family being harassed.

Hannah was devastated and broke things off with him. She then pursued runner-up Tyler Cameron, but the romance was shortlived. Then, she went on The Bachelor to see if she and Peter Weber still had chemistry.

At the Television Critics’ Association’s winter press tour, Chris Harrison revealed that Hannah B is currently part of the debate as to who will be the next Bachelorette. While it could be someone from Peter’s season, Hannah is currently single and could be willing to do it again.

“Look, anything’s possible. I’m not against it,” he revealed, adding, “I think the things that make us love her so much — and I’m included in that and adore her — is she is so open and honestly, she’s a train wreck. You get to see the good, the bad and the ugly in Hannah and that’s a rare thing in any human being.”

The news of who will be the next Bachelorette won’t be publicized until The Bachelor comes to an end.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.