The Bachelorette star Jed Wyatt claims his family has been threatened after his girlfriend drama

Jed Wyatt may be winning Hannah B’s heart on The Bachelorette, but he’s being painted as a liar and a bad guy after a woman stepped forward, claiming to be his girlfriend prior to going on the show.

As it turns out, his romantic gestures and singing “I’ll never lie to you” aren’t sitting well with viewers and they are letting both him and his family know.

It has been a few weeks since the news broke that Jed was dating another woman prior to going on The Bachelorette. While Jed has yet to address anything in the media because of his presence on the show, he did break his silence this week on Instagram, revealing that his family had been threatened.

As we’ve previously covered, Jed had reportedly been seeing another woman prior to going on The Bachelorette and they had agreed to see one another once he came back.

“Hi y’all. Several of you have reached out with messages and questions. Please know I’m not able to answer right now, but as soon as I’m able to, I will,” Jed revealed on Instagram, sharing that he wasn’t able to legally say anything at the moment as he’s still a contestant on the show.

“Until then, I ask that you please understand how much the actions being taken towards myself, my family, the men on the show, and above all, Hannah, are affecting all of our mental and physical health. It goes beyond what is said online. Threatening letters and phone calls have been sent to our homes. My parents and sister are being verbally attacked in public. I beg you to remember what seems like a harmless action is damaging to real people,” he explains.

He also gives thanks to everyone who hasn’t passed judgment on him, revealing that he would appreciate it if people would wait to judge him until they have heard his side of the story. It will be interesting to hear what he has to say.

