Bachelorette star Jed Wyatt’s ex Haley Stevens talks about him sleeping with another women

Jed Wyatt is currently one of the frontrunners on The Bachelorette as he tries to win Hannah B’s heart with his singing and guitar playing. She’s falling for it, but reports are starting to surface that he isn’t exactly the honest guy he’s portraying himself to be.

During Monday’s episode, outside of her hotel room he sang, “I’d never lie to you,” which now, put in today’s context, is almost laughable.

A former girlfriend of Jed’s has spoken out about how they were dating just weeks prior to him leaving for the show, and how he promised he would come back for her once the show was over. Now, more details are being revealed, including how Reality Steve knew that Jed had slept with yet another woman before the show.

Reality Steve did a podcast interview with Haley where the two discussed this matter. He reveals that people had come forward to him with the story, and she explains that she had also heard stories but didn’t share them out loud.

“I’ve had people that dated people on past seasons that reached out and said, ‘I didn’t have the nerve to come forward,’ or ‘I did and I got this hate, so I feel for you,'” she said. “It’s not my story to tell.”

And that’s when Reality Steve brought out the facts, including dates and text messages.

“She showed me everything. This was, I believe, 10 days before you left for the Bahamas [with Jed], he slept with another woman, and I have the text messages to prove it. And you didn’t find out about this until a week ago when she came forward to you,” Steve tells Haley during the interview.

“I can only deal with so many things at one time. It’s a lot to tackle,” she said, beginning to cry during the interview.

It’s clear that she is hurt by his actions. After he returned home from the show, he reportedly didn’t call her as he had promised.

Reality Steve also revealed the news to US Weekly, sharing that Jed had hooked up with another woman just 17 days prior to going on a trip to the Bahamas, right before he flew off to film The Bachelorette.

“I said that Jed slept with another woman 10 days before he was in the Bahamas with Haley. It was technically 17 days, February 3, to be exact,” Reality Steve then confirmed to US Weekly about the evidence he had, clarifying the number of days.

“I’ve seen the text messages. They are clear as day as to what happened, and I’ve spoken to her numerous times myself. I believe her story. She shared a lot … she had no idea about Haley or the show. Jed never brought either of those things up.”

It sounds like Jed may have some explaining to do, as this marks 3 women within a short period of time; the unnamed woman, Haley, and Hannah B.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.