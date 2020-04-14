Hannah Brown likes idea of going back to Florida to be with Tyler Cameron again

The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown is currently in Alabama during the quarantine. She’s there with her family after spending time with Tyler Cameron at his Jupiter, Florida home.

The reality star decided to travel back to Alabama after the stay-at-home order was put in place. But based on her social media activity, it sounds like she wants to go back to Florida to be with Tyler.

Maybe the two are working on their relationship and rekindling the flame they had on The Bachelorette.

Hannah Brown was caught liking a tweet about being with Tyler Cameron

Yesterday, Hannah B was browsing around on Twitter and possibly going through her mentions. One fan told her it was time to go back to Jupiter, Florida to be with Tyler Cameron.

According to the fan, Hannah liked the tweet, but then quickly unliked it again.

The fan then replied to Hannah, saying, “I saw that like, girl. Don’t hide it. GO AFTER YOUR MAN, QUEEN HB!”

The conversation was captured by @bachelorteaspill on Instagram.

If that’s all correct, it sounds like Hannah likes the sound of going back to Jupiter, Florida to be with Tyler. That may not happen until after the quarantine is over, but it’s their relationship status that really matters here.

Hannah Brown hasn’t confirmed any relationship with Tyler Cameron

At the present time, Hannah B and Tyler have not confirmed a relationship, but the fact that they stayed together in quarantine for two weeks is a big step in the right direction.

During their time together, they played a flirty game of spin-the-bottle, and Hannah was caught making jokes about Tyler’s package.

Plus, Tyler was caught getting a bit possessive over Hannah when someone suggested that he wasn’t the right fit for her — with him clearly not happy about the claim.

Then, over the weekend, things got confusing after Tyler shared a photo of himself in bed with his dog from the early morning hours and people started seeing things they apparently wanted to see.

Some people said the photo clearly showed that a person had been sleeping next to him, while others actually said they could still see a person in bed with him and panties hidden under a pillow.

Although the picture caused quite the stir, many fans are still rooting for Hannah B and Tyler to get back together and give their romance one more shot.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.