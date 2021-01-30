Tyler Cameron gets celebrated by The Bachelor star Matt James with an early-birthday dinner

Tyler Cameron is celebrated by Matt James. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron will be celebrating his birthday soon and that’s something his friends remembered.

This week, Tyler went out to dinner with Matt James, who captured the dinner on social media.

He shared the dinner on Instagram, revealing that they were celebrating Tyler’s “early birthday.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the video, Tyler is served a piece of cake with a candle.

He’s smiling and clearly excited about being the center of attention.

Tyler Cameron is celebrated by Matt James

Tyler’s birthday is on Sunday, January 31. He will turn 28 on Sunday.

Right now, we don’t know whether Tyler’s rumored girlfriend was with him and Matt as they celebrated.

Read More Hannah Brown recounts scary sleep paralysis and Tyler Cameron is slammed over joke

Tyler hasn’t really talked about his personal life, as he’s watching Matt James on The Bachelor as he searches for a girlfriend or a wife.

Pic credit: @mattjames919/Instagram

Tyler was previously linked to Camile Kendra, but the two haven’t been spotted together since. It’s possible that she’s staying with him at his Jupiter, Florida home as his Instagram Stories are no longer as detailed.

It’s clear that he doesn’t want to share his personal life with the world. That’s interesting, as his ex-girlfriend Hannah Brown has moved on with a model who looks oddly like him.

Tyler Cameron and Matt James are great friends outside of the show too

It’s no surprise that Matt is celebrating Tyler. The two are best friends and Tyler has asked some big things of Matt lately.

Matt and Tyler got Brazilian wax jobs for Tyler’s YouTube Channel, something he started after The Bachelorette to continue to share his life online.

Rather than go back to his job in construction, Tyler wanted to stay in the spotlight and even launched a clothing line with his picture on the products. In some of the products, he also has photos of Matt.

And the two friends don’t hold back when it comes to joking around.

Tyler recently mocked Matt because he was kissing with his eyes open on The Bachelor, which had Matt responded that he had to keep his eyes open to ensure nothing happened.

We don’t know if Tyler knows what happened on The Bachelor and whether he knows Matt’s potential fiancee. We do know that he’s probably very happy for his friend if he’s engaged and that he may have played a role in getting him on the show.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.