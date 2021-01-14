Tyler Cameron can’t help but mock his friend Matt James as he kissed with his eyes open

The Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron may be done with the reality show, but he is more than happy to support his friend on the show.

His best friend, Matt James, is the new Bachelor lead and Tyler is thrilled to watch his friend find love on the show that helped to introduced Tyler to the world.

While he was in New York City to watch the premiere with Matt last week, Tyler was back in Florida this week to watch the show.

So, rather than making fun of Matt to his face, Tyler had to resort to Twitter to point out some funny instances on the show.

Tyler Cameron couldn’t help but mock his friend over his kissing

Tyler pointed out that Matt was kissing one of the women with his eyes open. He shared a screenshot on Twitter, to which he wrote, “ayyyoooo @mattjames919 what we got going on over here.”

He added crying-laughter emojis to the comment.

It didn’t take long for Matt to reply to his friend, writing, “gotta make sure no one sneaking up on us! When your eyes are closed…ANYTHING can happen! It’s for both of our protection,” he wrote, adding three crying-laughing emojis.

Matt hasn’t addressed why he’s kissing the woman with his eyes open, but he appears to be making fun of the situation. It sounds like it may just be his style, or maybe he really wanted to be in the moment – and watch her.

Tyler Cameron and Matt James are best friends

Tyler can make fun of Matt because they are best friends. They spent time together in quarantine back in the spring and Matt even became great friends with Tyler’s ex-girlfriend, Hannah Brown.

Tyler reportedly drove to New York City to be with Matt to watch The Bachelor premiere alongside Matt’s mom. Matt called them both “family” and was thrilled to have both of them there to support him.

And it sounds like Matt is going above and beyond for his friend. Matt recently went with Tyler to get Brazilian wax procedures done for Tyler’s YouTube video for his growing YouTube channel. Despite being the current Bachelor, Matt is doing things for his best friend so he can continue to stay in the spotlight after being on The Bachelorette last year.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.