Matt James and Tyler Cameron watched The Bachelor together with Matt’s mom as they’re ‘family’

The Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron decided to drive to New York City from Florida this past weekend to be by his friend’s side.

Monday was a big day for Tyler’s best friend Matt James, as his season of The Bachelor premiered on national television.

Fans got to see him introduce himself to the world and meet a record-breaking 32 women on the dating show.

Usually, the show would have had a premiere party, but given COVID-19 and the restrictions in every state, Tyler and Matt decided to watch the premiere from Matt’s New York City home.

Matt James and Tyler Cameron hung out together during The Bachelor premiere

While social media is often forbidden by The Bachelor contestants to avoid spoiling too much, it seems that ABC has relaxed their contracts a bit.

Matt shared a photo with himself and Tyler on his couch in his apartment at One Manhattan Square, where he lives.

“The family pulled up,” Matt shared on the Instagram Story.

The three look very cozy with crackers, spreads, candles, and comfy clothes. Matt is also sporting some signature cookie socks. His mom looked thrilled as she supported her son on his journey to find a wife – or as he calls it, Mrs. James.

Matt James and Tyler Cameron are great friends

It’s no secret that Tyler and Matt are great friends. Matt was introduced to the world as part of Tyler’s quarantine crew, which was a group of friends that stayed together during the mandatory quarantine that was in place this past spring 2020.

It was during this quarantine that Matt and Hannah Brown got to meet each other.

Matt returned to New York City after filming, and his best friend was there to support him and welcome him home. Then, Tyler teased that he knew more than others when it came to Matt’s journey on The Bachelor.

It isn’t just fame and The Bachelor that connects them. The two are also there for one another when they need a shoulder to lean on.

Back in December, Matt and Tyler got LASIK eye surgery together and documented the whole thing on social media. Matt took care of Tyler as he struggled to see. It’s clear that the two are there for each other, and Tyler reportedly also traveled to Pennsylvania to support him during filming.

We don’t know yet whether Tyler will make an appearance on the show.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.