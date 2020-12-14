The Bachelor’s Matt James and Tyler Cameron get LASIK eye surgery together after filming

The Bachelor star Matt James is just weeks away from reliving his time in Pennsylvania, where he was introduced to 32 women who wanted a chance to date him.

He was picked as The Bachelor after applying to appear on Clare Crawley’s season of the show.

However, after a brief controversial tweet dilemma with Clare, who slammed guys who were using The Bachelorette platform on Cameo to raise money, ABC decided to pull him from the show and give him his own season.

And it worked out as Clare was hooked on Dale Moss from the very first day.

One person who has been his rock throughout his entire journey is Tyler Cameron. And these two just had surgery – together.

Matt James and Tyler Cameron get surgery together

Last week, Matt and Tyler revealed that they had both gotten LASIK eye surgery and they were helping each other through the healing process.

They documented everything on their respective Instagram Stories.

“Lasek [sic] surgery was a success,” Tyler wrote on one Instagram Story after the surgery, adding, “Now I need me some pizza.”

Tyler was sitting in the back of a car, while Matt was in the front. Matt himself posted a photo of himself with the caption, “Send help.”

He tagged them in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Matt did take Tyler to get some post-op pizza as Tyler had requested.

Matt was also a help for Tyler, as he helped give him eyedrops after his surgery. James lent Cameron a hand again when it came time to put eye drops in following the surgery.

“Friends taking care of friends,” Matt wrote on his Instagram Story.

Tyler shared the story and added, “This is love right here. What would I do without Matt?”

Matt James and Tyler Cameron have been friends for a while

Matt and Tyler have been friends for a long time, but their friendship didn’t make it into the public eye before COVID-19. The two were in the popular Quanratine Crew together alongside Hannah Brown.

In early December, Tyler revealed that Matt was back home with him and he was thrilled. He also teased that he may know more about how his season will unfold and whether Matt finds love. He hasn’t revealed any details, possibly to protect Matt since he’s under contract.

Even though fans love them now, it wasn’t always like this. The two threw a COVID-themed pool party back in July when everyone was in quarantine and fans were furious that the two didn’t take the quarantine and the virus more seriously.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.