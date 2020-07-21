Matt James and Tyler Cameron throw huge pool party, not a mask in sight

Matt James and Tyler Cameron are the definition of best friends and it looks like they even make bad decisions together as they proved by throwing a house party recently that has drawn both of these Bachelor Nation men quite a bit of criticism.

News of the “Bachelor” house party started making rounds when attendees reportedly began sharing pictures and video of the rager on social media.

Based on what we’ve seen so far, the house that Tyler and Matt share was packed with people who clearly do not live there.

Bachelor Nation stars Matt James and Tyler Cameron throw huge party

What we didn’t see in the pictures that have been shared are masks. There wasn’t a single partygoer seen wearing a face covering, which has been recommended and even required in many areas of the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, most of the partygoers barely had any clothes on at all, with almost everyone wearing a swimsuit as much of the party took place in or near the pool.

Matt and Tyler party with a crowd but no masks

Tyler Cameron was wearing his swim trunks with no shirt and was seen both inside and outside the house as he mingled with guests.

The upcoming The Bachelor star Matt James was also there. He was spotted in the back of one of the photos and while he also wasn’t wearing a mask, he was wearing more clothes than possibly anyone else there.

Check out this picture and the video by scrolling over to see the party at Matt and Tyler’s house.

The Bachelor house party details were spilled by @bachelorteadaily, a Bachelor spoiler account that shares all kinds of dirt on the current and former cast members.

The person behind the account wrote, “Very disappointed Matt James is also there as seen with the long sleeve shirt that is our Bachelor yikes.”

Tyler Cameron and Matt James haven’t posted anything about the party and it’s assumed that they wanted to keep the bash quiet. In fact, when word started getting around about the pool party at the bachelor pad, it was suggested that they may have asked partygoers to take down proof as the Instagram stories that went up about it came down soon after.

Matt James still has a few months before The Bachelor filming starts. That should give him enough time to recover should he catch COVID-19 while partying with friends in Florida.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus and is expected to return in January 2021 on ABC.