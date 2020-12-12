Tyler Cameron announces new book and pens emotional thanks to his late mother

The Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron is making more moves in the Bachelor spotlight.

Just days after announcing that he was releasing his own merchandise line with photos of himself and his best friend Matt James, Tyler has more to share.

Apparently, Tyler has been keeping a big secret when it comes to his private time.

Over the past couple of months, Tyler has been working on his very first book.

He shared the news via social media with a very special message to his mom.

Tyler Cameron reveals he’s publishing a book

His mom Andrea passed away in March 2020 from a sudden brain aneurysm.

“Dear Momma, Thank you. Thank you for showing me what unconditional love is, how to be the most authentic version of myself. This is dedicated to you,” Tyler wrote on social media as he shared the news about his book.

The book is called You Deserve Better: What Life Has Taught Me About Love, Relationships, and Becoming Your Best Self. It’s slated to be released on July 27, 2021, by Plume Books.

“This book is very personal to me. I go deep here and share the things I’ve gone through in my past that has shaped me into the man I am today, and shaped the way I look at relationships. This book is about me and my life, but it’s also a guide for anyone wanting to build healthy relationships in the tricky world of modern dating,” he continues.

“I opened up about my life to show you why you deserve the best in your relationships, and how you deserve the best from yourself.”

The book is available for preorder now.

The book is about Tyler, but he is known from Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. However, he made no mention of Hannah and whether he plans to discuss their journey together in detail.

Tyler Cameron has moved on with his life

Since starring on The Bachelorette last year, Tyler has moved on with his life. He doesn’t have an interest in reality television right now and he has been vocal about not wanting to star on Bachelor In Paradise when the show returns.

However, he is continuing to date. He recently revealed he’s using his DMs to date girls, and he’s been linked to several models since leaving The Bachelorette.

Tyler has launched his own merchandise line to please his fans. He recently revealed that the merchandise was flying off the shelves.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.