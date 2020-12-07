The Bachelorette’s Tyler Cameron launches merchandise line with photos of himself

The Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron is prolonging his time in the spotlight.

He was introduced to the world on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette in 2019.

They almost got engaged, but Hannah decided to turn down his proposal in favor of Jed Wyatt.

She later revealed she regretted her decision and hoped to win Tyler back. But he preferred that they continued to be friends.

But that doesn’t mean he has put his Bachelorette fame to rest.

Tyler Cameron has launched a product line featuring himself

In fact, it seems he’s keeping his time in the Bachelorette spotlight going. The former reality star recently shared that he was launching his own merchandise line with pictures of himself.

Yes, fans can now buy t-shirts, mugs, and phone covers with photos of Tyler.

“New merch is out now!! Get all of your holiday shopping done now! Go click the link in my bio to check out the store. Comment who you’re buying for!!” he revealed on social media.

Fans can buy the merchandise via his online shop at Fanjoy. You can grab a hoodie for $59 or a mug for $19. A phone case will cost you $29.

Tyler also has a few products dedicated to his friend, Matt James who will be The Bachelor in the 2021 season. He has a t-shirt in his shop that has the graphic, “James Cameron 21′” as if it’s a political slogan.

Tyler hasn’t revealed why he’s making this move, but you don’t see many Bachelor stars selling merchandise featuring pictures of themselves.

Tyler Cameron has been accused of using his friends to stay relevant

Some Bachelor fans want Tyler to leave the spotlight as he’s done competing on The Bachelorette. He has also revealed that he doesn’t want to be on Bachelor In Paradise.

Tyler continues to talk about Matt James, who is The Bachelor for the 2021 season. He has made several references to the fact that he has talked to Matt since he returned from filming The Bachelor.

It’s possible that Tyler knows how his season will return out.

But that’s not all.

He has also filmed a few videos for YouTube with Hannah Brown where fans have accused them of playing with their feelings, as they talked about their relationship and were flirty throughout.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.