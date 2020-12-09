Tyler Cameron admits to using his DMs to get girls after The Bachelorette

The Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron had no problem finding love on the show.

He fell for Hannah Brown and she took him to the finale. But as he was about to propose, she told him that she had fallen in love with Jed Wyatt and wanted to pursue a relationship with him.

As Bachelorette fans recall, things didn’t work out for the couple and Hannah B quickly went back to Tyler to see if there was a second chance.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

However, Tyler was suddenly a wanted man, and his dating life hasn’t slowed down since.

Now, he’s revealing that he’s open to pretty much anyone who dares to contact him via a DM.

Tyler Cameron admits to using social media to date

Tyler told PEOPLE magazine that he isn’t desperately looking for a girlfriend to the point where you’ll find him on every dating app. However, he’s open to chat via DMs if people write to him.

“I am not on the apps, but I’ll send some DMs,” Tyler said during an interview. “I shoot my shot — a lot of shots don’t get made, but you know, my dad always told me you miss a hundred percent of the shots you don’t take. So I’m going to shoot and some don’t hit, some do, and it is what it is.”

Tyler admits that he isn’t going to hold back, especially during the pandemic. This is just the future of dating – at least until he can go out in public again.

“That’s how you can date right now. You can’t go out and meet nobody, you know? So it’s just kind of like, it’s Wednesday at 6 p.m. and I see someone like, ‘Oh she’s pretty, I’ll send her a message,'” Tyler told the magazine, adding that he doesn’t mind getting shut down.

“I tell you, I get turned down all the time, but that’s the fun part of going out,” Tyler shared.

Tyler Cameron has put the Bachelorette behind him

It appears that Tyler has put his Bachelorette journey behind him. Tyler tried to find love with Hannah on The Bachelorette, but it didn’t work. He has been very clear that Bachelor In Paradise is not for him.

Since leaving Hannah behind, he has been linked to several women. Recently, Tyler shut down rumors that he’s dating model Elizabeth Turner.

And it’s not because of Hannah.

Hannah appears to have shut the door on Tyler as she’s now seeing a matchmaker to find love. The two recently revealed that they barely talked during their time in quarantine as they had to establish a great friendship first.

While fans had hoped for a relationship update, the two were actually struggling to see if they could even be friends.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.