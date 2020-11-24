Tyler Cameron shuts down rumors that he’s dating model Elizabeth Turner as Hannah Brown meets with matchmaker

The Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron continues to make headlines despite not being in the Bachelorette spotlight for more than a year.

Fans really want Tyler and Hannah Brown to work out their relationship, so they can pick up where they left off during the finale of The Bachelorette 2019.

However, Tyler and Hannah’s romance does not appear to be happening.

Instead, Tyler has been linked to a new woman, model Elizabeth Turner.

Sources spoke out saying that they had been on a few dates but they were not rushing into anything. In fact, they were just relaxing and having fun.

Tyler Cameron denies dating model Elizabeth Turner

Even though sources claim that they are going on dates, Tyler casually confirmed that he is still a free man.

He appeared on the podcast Chicks in the Office recently, where he dished about his love life. While he didn’t mention Elizabeth by name, he was willing to talk about Hannah Brown and their relationship.

“We’re friends,” he revealed when asked where their relationship is currently at.

“We went on a show that was known for dating. And everyone feels entitled to your dating life now. I will be happy to show you guys my dating life and share it with you… but I gotta get a date. I gotta get a girlfriend!”

In other words, he confirmed that he was not dating Elizabeth exclusively. That doesn’t mean that he hasn’t gone on dates with her, but he hasn’t made it official with her.

To compare, he never made things official with Gigi Hadid either. They were linked for a few months last fall after The Bachelorette ended, but he never shared a relationship update.

Instead, he kept saying that they were just great friends supporting one another.

Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown’s love story is seemingly over

And while Tyler isn’t with a girlfriend now, he isn’t pursuing Hannah Brown these days. It appears that fans need to move on from this Bachelorette relationship.

It was last week that rumors surfaced that he was dating Elizabeth Turner. Sources say they were dating and that Tyler was ready to move on from Hannah.

As for his relationship with Hannah, it seems to be completely done. She has revealed that she’s back in the dating game and she recently shared that she had gotten herself a matchmaker to help her with her dating game.

Hannah was previously on three dates in a single week, sending a signal to Bachelor Nation that she’s moving on.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.