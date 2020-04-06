Tyler Cameron accepts Peter Weber’s Tik Tok dance challenge and reveals how he feels about the Bachelor star

The Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron is ready to dance for charity.

Last week, Tyler was challenged by former Bachelor star Peter Weber, who wants to use the Tik Tok social network as a vehicle for going something fun for fans.

While so much media attention has been given to the dating lives of Tyler and Peter. Tyler has been linked to Hannah Brown after the two spent weeks together in self-isolation. Meanwhile, Peter has been spotted in Chicago with Kelley Flanagan.

Now both guys are apparently trying to shift the focus from their potential love lives to a dance challenge between the two men.

For the dance challenge to happen, Tyler and Peter’s fans will need to raise $10,000 on a GoFundMe page.

Tyler Cameron speaks out on Peter Weber’s challenge

Over the weekend, Tyler responded to the challenge, commenting that Peter should get his moves ready.

It’s clear that Tyler thinks Peter is a great guy for doing what he’s doing for charity.

The two have known each other since meeting on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. Both pursued her after the show ended.

Hannah even went on The Bachelor expressly to have an intimate talk with Peter about where they stood. After their conversation, they mutually decided to leave the past in the past.

Tyler Cameron was challenged by Peter Weber last week after he hung out with Kelley Flanagan

Last week, Monsters & Critics reported that when Peter challenged Tyler to a dance-off on Tik Tok he had been seen with Kelley Flanagan in Chicago.

The rules for the dance-off are not yet in place. After Tyler accepted the challenge, Peter went on his own Instagram account to pitch a possible setup.

For the challenge, the two will make three Tik Tok videos, two of which will include dances of their own choices.

The third video would be the same for both guys so fans are able to compare their moves.

Tyler hasn’t responded to Peter’s setup. Also, fans could have their say about how this dance-off challenge will ultimately play out.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Kelley and Peter have been hanging out in Chicago. The Delta pilot has apparently been flying domestic flights when he ended up in Chicago at Kelley’s place.

Peter’s best friend Dustin reportedly stated that the two have decided to quarantine together, boosting already rampant rumors that the former couple may be dating again.

The Bachelorette is currently postponed due to coronavirus.