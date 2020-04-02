Peter Weber challenges Tyler Cameron to a dance off after Hannah Brown heads home

Peter Weber has been showing off his awkward Tik Tok videos for a few days now and no one seems as entertained by it all as Tyler Cameron.

In fact, Tyler called Peter out on Twitter, begging Dustin Kendrick to please confiscate his phone before he continues to embarrass himself.

And for the record, Peter knows his dance moves are pretty bad. He even spent some time reading through his Tik Tok comments while laughing out loud because he was entertained by how bad everyone thought he was. It’s pretty clear that the calls for Peter to please stop will only egg him on to dance even more.

Peter Weber challenges Tyler Cameron to a dance off

So when Peter Weber found out that Tyler Cameron was commenting on his dance moves, the Delta pilot decided to use that criticism for good.

Peter called out Tyler on Instagram Live, challenging him to a dance off but there’s a catch. The Bachelor star wants to use the attention they get for good and suggested that they face off on the dance floor only after raising $10,000 on GoFundMe.

After hitting their money goal, Peter wants to do the dance off via Instagram Live and then donate the proceeds to the CDP COVID-19 Relief Fund.

So far, Tyler hasn’t responded but we have a feeling he’s going to be interested in squaring off against Peter for this challenge. After all, he should have a lot more time on his hands now.

Don’t expect a Hannah Brown cameo

After Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron have spent the last couple weeks teasing Bachelor Nation as they sheltered in place together, Hannah has headed back home to Alabama.

Early Thursday, Hannah shared in her Instagram stories that she had spent the last three days eating and sleeping. She was disheveled and looked very tired.

She told fans that her immediate plans were to get a few workouts in and then listed a few things she plans to do to keep herself busy, including learning to cook and climbing some trees.

Then, hours later, she shared a video of her mom bringing her breakfast and it looked good. There was scrambled eggs, sausage, toast and a bunch of fruit. That’s a great way to get the day started.

It’s not really clear why Hannah Brown left Tyler Cameron behind in Florida but she’s definitely keeping busy in the days ahead.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus and is expected to return next year.