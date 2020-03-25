Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron continue to tease Bachelorette fans with a flirty game of Spin the Bottle

Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown continue to spend time together in isolation.

And the two continue to tease the internet about their relationship status.

Even though Chris Harrison has revealed that they are great friends and that he isn’t surprised that they are hanging out, the internet believes they should pursue a relationship.

And they sure aren’t hiding any sexual tension online.

In fact, they have been teasing followers on social media and Tik Tok with suggestive videos and captions.

Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown continue to tease fans

In the newest video, Tyler and Hannah are playing a game of spin the bottle. The video was featured on both Tik Tok and Tyler’s Instagram Live.

Tyler looks excited at the chance of kissing Hannah, and she looks skeptical. He spins the bottle, and it doesn’t land on her.

In the video, the bottle lands on his friend, who pops out from a door.

This isn’t the first time that the two of them have teased their fans. In fact, it has almost become a daily activity.

It all started when Tyler joked that he had finally got into Hannah B’s pants and then shared a Tik Tok video of him dancing in her clothing.

Then, a few days later, Hannah was caught commenting on Tyler’s package, having fans wonder if they were indeed hooking up.

Hannah and Tyler have yet to set the record straight about their relationship, but perhaps this quarantine is a perfect reset for their relationship.

Hey Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown – are you dating or not?

It’s no secret that fans are wondering if the two are giving their relationship a second chance. Tyler and Hannah know that fans are begging them to go public with a new relationship after last year’s dramatic Bachelorette finale.

At the time, Hannah dumped Tyler right as he was about to propose.

She chose Jed Wyatt but ended up being heartbroken in the end, because he had been dating someone else before coming on the show, and that other woman was under the impression he wanted to continue their relationship when he returned.

Since the show ended, Tyler has been linked to several women, and Hannah tried to rekindle her romance with Peter Weber on The Bachelor.

However, after Tyler’s mother passed away from a brain aneurysm on February 29 and Hannah’s brother overdosed on March 1, the two are relying on each other.

And that’s the perfect recipe for them to rekindle their romance, right?

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.