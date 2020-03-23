Hannah Brown comments on Tyler Cameron’s package size and fans desperately want them dating

Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron are hanging out in Florida.

The two decided to go into quarantine together and reconnect after their journey on The Bachelorette.

Hannah dumped Tyler before he could propose during her Bachelorette finale, as she chose Jed Wyatt.

But after learning that Jed had kept another relationship going in his hometown, Hannah dumped him.

During the After The Final Rose episode, Hannah asked Tyler out for drinks, hoping he’d give her a second chance. The date did happen, but Tyler was quickly linked to someone else.

Until now.

Hannah Brown makes comment about Tyler Cameron’s package

The comment about Tyler’s package came during an Instagram Live video, where they were getting ready to workout.

In the video, Hannah covers Tyler’s crotch with a bandana and says, “put that thing away.”

The Instagram Live video was shared on an Instagram account called @EverythingTylerCameron.

Of course, this kind of video is only fueling rumors that these two will rekindle their romance. While in quarantine, the two have been friendly, and they haven’t announced anything in terms of a romance.

But Hannah is living at his house and spending lots of time in bikinis. While the two initially didn’t share the fact that they were in quarantine, they are now making the most of it with Tyler’s friends and brother.

But fans are just hoping that the two will get back together and give their relationship a second chance.

if i find out hannah and tyler aren’t together it’s gonna ruin my whole fucking quarantine #TheBachelor — Kaelyn (@utkaee) March 22, 2020

The only thing getting me through these days is thinking about Tyler and Hannah B quarantining together pic.twitter.com/1porVwFsmx — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) March 18, 2020

Hannah B and Tyler C’s tiktoks are better than the entire last season of The Bachelor — chrissy b (@xtinebianx) March 21, 2020

This isn’t the first time that Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron have joked about sex

This isn’t the first time that the two have joked about having sex during this quarantine. On Friday, we reported that Tyler had joked about getting into Hannah’s pants in a Tic Tok video. In the video, he’s seen dancing in her clothes.

The two are spending quarantine together after she traveled to Jupiter, Florida, to visit him after his mother passed away.

She died from a brain aneurysm on February 29. He announced the news on social media, and Hannah replied on Instagram.

The two have been hanging out in Florida with his friends, and the two haven’t hidden their connection. The two were spotted sitting together outside his home with their feet up, hanging out.

Plus, the two started their Tik Tok account where they share funny videos with his friends.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus.