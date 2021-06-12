Tyler Baltierra impresses fans with his improved physique in shirtless photos

Tyler Baltierra of Teen Mom OG showed off a buff new physique and his fans loved it Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG dad Tyler Baltierra had fans drooling over his new and improved physique that he showed off in a shirtless selfie.

On Thursday, Tyler took to his Instagram account to share a before-and-after picture of his fitness transformation.

In the side-by-side photos, Tyler showed a “before” picture of himself from last year, standing in front of a full-length mirror in the bathroom, wearing only black shorts.

The “after” photo was taken recently and shows a buffer Tyler, showing off his new, noticeably larger muscles in a shirtless selfie taken by the pool.

Tyler has been working hard to attain his new body

“YEAR 1 DOWN! 165lbs on the left (Me in 2020 when I started) & 199lbs on the right (Me Now) & still in the process of shredding my fat % down. My goal was to gain as much much muscle mass as I could with the least amount of fat as possible.”

He added, “I’m not exactly where I want to be yet, but I have to remind myself to appreciate the journey & acknowledge where I started from. I can’t wait to see what year 2 looks like! 💪🏻😝🤘🏻😏”

Tyler’s wife of six years, Catelynn Baltierra, couldn’t help but commend her husband on his transformation.

She told her hubby, “Congratulations baby!! I admire your hard work and dedication ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Tyler's wife, Catelynn, was sure to praise her husband on his gains

Catelynn wasn’t the only one to admire Tyler’s hard work and new physique

Social media influencer and tattoo model Dustin Tyler commented on Tyler’s post, “Tyler more defined than a dictionary 🙌😂❤️”

“You sir have aged like fine wine 😍,” one of Tyler’s followers wrote in the comments.

Another fan supported Tyler’s efforts and commented, “👏👏 yes let’s go[!]”

Tyler's fans commended him on his transformation

One of Tyler’s followers couldn’t help themselves when they commented, “I [don’t] usually comment on other women’s men but…….. 🍑 👀 damn boy[.]”

Tyler's fans couldn't help but comment on his new physique.

“You are so freaking hot 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” said another one of Tyler’s followers.

Catelynn and Tyler keep their relationship going strong

Catelynn can’t seem to get enough of her husband’s new body. Earlier this week, she shared a video of Tyler, wearing a tight black t-shirt, sitting on the couch, with the song Fantasy by Mariah Carey playing in the background.

Catelynn showed her appreciation for Tyler, gushing over her man. “You so sexy 🥰😍,” she told followers of her husband.

Earlier this week, Tyler and Catelynn celebrated 15 years together and Tyler commemorated it with a sweet post for his wife. Tyler wrote a poem for Catelynn and shared it, along with a picture of the couple goofing off.

Tyler and Catelynn have a strong bond that they’ve proven time and time again. The couple is always supporting each other and has weathered many storms together, only to come out stronger, together.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.