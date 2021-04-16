Truffle Shuffle on Shark Tank: Here’s what makes this cooking experience special and where you can buy a kit

Truffle Shuffle creates meals based on truffles for kits and virtual cooking classes. Pic credit: ABC

There’s a lot of buzz surrounding Truffle Shuffle on Shark Tank. People can’t stop asking what makes the cooking experience special and where you can buy it.

Truffle Shuffle was created by chefs Tyler Vorce and husband and wife duo Jason and Sarah McKinney while working in Michelin star The French Laundry in Napa Valley. The three of them shared a love of truffles.

Sarah, Tyler, and Jason were constantly in awe over how fresh truffles and a few other ingredients could create a mouthwatering dish.

After learning that truffles were being sold on the black market, stolen, counterfeited, and chemically reproduced, Tyler, Sarah, and Jason founded Truffle Shuffle to bring the finest fresh, honest truffles to consumers. The company was thriving until the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Amid lockdowns and quarantine, Jason, Sarah, and Tyler pivoted the business to sell meal kits. Then they decided to take it one step further and create virtual cooking classes.

What makes the Truffle Shuffle cooking experience special?

Sarah, Jason, and Tyler tapped used the pandemic to help people tap into their inner cook. The virtual cooking experience allowed Truffle Shuffle to tap into an entirely new audience via Zoom and have fun at the same time.

The intimate setting from the comfort of one’s home allowed for a better learning environment for all attendees. Truffle Shuffle ships all the ingredients for the class to the customer so there is no grocery shopping involved.

Two of their hottest classes are truffle mac and cheese and truffle lobster rolls.

Truffle Shuffle is in the process of changing the virtual format to a new cooking class/talk show style that keeps students entertained. There can be lots of waiting when cooking, so the format keeps cooks engaged the entire time.

According to Shark Tank Products, Snoop Dogg judged a rolling pasta contest for their Wild Mushroom Fettuccine Alfredo class in February.

Where can you buy Truffle Shuffle?

The only way to sign up for the cooking experience is through the company website. There is a list of upcoming classes, which take place on Sundays and includes what dish cooks are making. Truffle Shuffle also has an on-demand option that allows consumers to choose a previous experience.

Although the cooking experience has certainly caught people’s attention, Truffle Shuffle is more than classes. The company has various truffle-based products that can be purchased on the website, Amazon, and at Whole Foods.

Plus, Truffle Shuffle is all about giving back to the community. 1% of all sales are donated to various charities with a complete list of organizations listed on the website.

There’s a lot of potential with Truffle Shuffle, but the cost of running a company based on truffles isn’t cheap. It’s one reason why Jason, Tyler, and Sarah are hoping one of the sharks bite on the ABC reality TV show.

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 8/7c on ABC.