Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
Explainers

Bunch Bikes on Shark Tank: Here’s what makes these cargo bikes special and where you can buy one


Bunch Bikes is a new electric bike featured on Shark Tank.
Bunch Bikes promote a new form of transportation in cities and family fun all in one. Pic credit; ABC

People are talking about Bunch Bikes on Shark Tank, especially what makes these cargo bikes special and where you can buy one.

Bunch Bikes is changing the game for families that love to ride. The bikes are also becoming extremely popular in large cities as an alternative to using a car for a quick errand.

What makes Bunch Bikes cargo bikes so special?

Aaron Powell is the man behind Bunch Bikes. The idea came to Aaron after he spent a summer riding cargo bikes with his daughter in Denmark.

They had such a good time together that when Aaron returned to the United States, he was determined to start a business selling cargo bikes.

monsterscriticsreality

452 572

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

Briana DeJesus of Teen Mom 2 has been busy on social media lately after posting a raunchy OnlyFans ...

View

Mar 26

3 2
Open
Briana DeJesus of Teen Mom 2 has been busy on social media lately after posting a raunchy OnlyFans pic and getting candid about her life. She has since deleted the photo but spent a lot of time on Twitter making short, vague posts without explanation after fans gave her mixed reviews. 🗣 Then, she went off on a tangent, answering more fan posts, even saying, “I do have multiple personalities, but who said that’s a bad thing?” 🗣 Is the young mom laughing all the way to the bank? 💵 She claimed to make 10k within first week on OF. 😳 More details at #linkinbio! (📸: MTV) ——————— #teenmom #teenmomfan #teenmomlife #teenmomshaderoom #kaillowry #kailynlowry #teenmom2fan #teenmomtea #JenelleEvans #ChelseaHouska #MTV #MTVTeenMom #kaillowry #brianadejesus #onlyfans #teenmomog #farrahabraham

Briana DeJesus of Teen Mom 2 has been busy on social media lately after posting a raunchy OnlyFans pic and getting candid about her life.

She has since deleted the photo but spent a lot of time on Twitter making short, vague posts without explanation after fans gave her mixed reviews. 🗣 Then, she went off on a tangent, answering more fan posts, even saying, “I do have multiple personalities, but who said that’s a bad thing?” 🗣

Is the young mom laughing all the way to the bank? 💵 She claimed to make 10k within first week on OF. 😳 More details at #linkinbio!

(📸: MTV)
———————
#teenmom #teenmomfan #teenmomlife #teenmomshaderoom #kaillowry #kailynlowry #teenmom2fan #teenmomtea #JenelleEvans #ChelseaHouska #MTV #MTVTeenMom #kaillowry #brianadejesus #onlyfans #teenmomog #farrahabraham ...

3 2

The electric bike, also called a tadpole-trike, consists of two front wheels that holds a large cargo box for seating. While the large cargo box was designed with families in mind, it’s also great for pets, hauling items, and shopping.

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Where can you buy Bunch Bikes?

Bunch Bikes launched in 2017. There are four different cargo bike models that can be purchased on the Bunch Bikes website.

The Coupe seats up to two kids or dogs in the cargo box. Then there’s The Preschool model, which holds up to six kids, and The Original with a four-kid capacity.

Last but not least is The K9, designed specifically for dog lovers to enjoy a ride with their furry friends.

Bunch Bikes aren’t cheap, but customers can consider them an investment. Prices on the four cargo bikes range from $3,000 to $6,000, with third-party financing available if customers are approved.

Reviews for the electric bikes are full of raves. The company’s Instagram feed is filled with happy customers who praise the life-changing bike.

Aaron shared with the Dallas Business Journal he hopes the exposure from Shark Tank will be a “tipping point for people adopting a more bicycle transportation lifestyle.”

It’s not just about family time but also living a healthier life and helping the planet.

The coronavirus pandemic added a new life to Bunch Bikes.

However, Aaron struggled to keep up with the demand. One issue was due to the bikes being manufactured in Holland, so having one of the sharks’ bite could help him increase production.

As larger companies like Dominoes, Amazon, and UPS ramp up their electric bike usage in cities, Aaron could take Bunch Bikes to the next level.

First, though, he needs to solve his production problem and perhaps cost issues. That’s where the hit reality TV show can hopefully aid Aaron.

What do you think of Bunch Bikes?

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 8/7c on ABC.also

Rachelle Lewis
Latest posts by Rachelle Lewis (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RELATED POSTS
His and Her Bars Shark Tank
His & Her Bar on Shark Tank: Here’s what makes this aphrodisiac snack bar special and where you can buy...
Mad Rabbit on Shark Tank is changing the game for tattoo care.
Mad Rabbit on Shark Tank: Here’s what makes this tattoo care product special and where you can buy it
Mark Cuban holding a Souper Cube
Souper Cubes on Shark Tank: Here’s what makes these freezer trays special and where you can buy them
Kevin O'Leary on Shark Tank
NUMILK on Shark Tank: Here’s what makes these plant milk machines special and where you can find one
What is The Pizza Cupcake on Shark Tank ?
The Pizza Cupcake on Shark Tank: Here’s what makes it special and where to buy them
Shark Tank presents the Touchup Cup
Touch Up Cup on Shark Tank: Here’s what makes the paint storage container special and where to buy it
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x