Mad Rabbit on Shark Tank: Here’s what makes this tattoo care product special and where you can buy it

Mad Rabbit on Shark Tank has fans of the ABC reality TV show buzzing about what makes the tattoo care products special and where to buy them.

The successful company focuses on all-natural, sustainable products that are 100% safe to use on the skin.

Gone are harsh invasive chemicals featured in some healing products, giving customers the solace of knowing the items are not harmful.

What makes Mad Rabbit tattoo care products special?

Entrepreneurs Oliver Zak and Selom Agbitor are the brains behind Mad Rabbit. The two friends met at Miami University and immediately knew they wanted to go into business together.

Oliver’s first tattoo inspired their business after the tattoo artist suggested using petroleum jelly to care for the new ink. The recommendation didn’t sit well with Oliver because he didn’t feel safe due to petroleum’s hydrocarbons.

After all, petroleum is used in lawnmowers and cars. It doesn’t scream skin safe.

Selom and Oliver set out to create all-natural products that heal, protect, and enhance new tattoos. They began experimenting with different plant-based ingredients for research and testing until finding the right mix.

Mad Rabbit was born in 2019 with the release of Tattoo Balm. According to the company website, the product is made from “shea butter, cocoa butter, beeswax, calendula, almond, lavender, cucumber, and frankincense.”

Tattoo Balm became such a hit, Oliver and Selom soon launched two more products, sunscreen, and soothing gel, to protect one’s ink.

Where to buy Mad Rabbit tattoo care products?

The best place to purchase one of the Mad Rabbit products is on the website. All three products can be bought individually with prices ranging from $15 to $30.

There is also the option to buy the products in sets. The Soothing Gel & Tattoo Balm and SPF 30 & Tattoo Balm sets run $40, while the SPF 30, Soothing Gel & Tattoo Balm set costs $50.

Oliver Zak and Selom Agbitor have gained a cult following since creating Mad Rabbit tattoo care products. They have nearly 130,000 followers on Instagram.

Their successful following inspired the two friends to add clothing merchandise to their line of items. Fans of the products can purchase a hoodie or baseball cap featuring the company logo.

There is no question that Mad Rabbit solved the gap problem in the market for safe, all-natural tattoo care products. Now Selom and Oliver are ready to take their small yet successful business to the next level.

That is why they need one of the sharks on Shark Tank to bite.

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 8/7c on ABC.