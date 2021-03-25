Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
Explainers

Mad Rabbit on Shark Tank: Here’s what makes this tattoo care product special and where you can buy it


Mad Rabbit on Shark Tank is changing the game for tattoo care.
Mad Rabbit balm takes the chemicals out of tattoo healing products. Pic credit: ABC

Mad Rabbit on Shark Tank has fans of the ABC reality TV show buzzing about what makes the tattoo care products special and where to buy them.

The successful company focuses on all-natural, sustainable products that are 100% safe to use on the skin.

Gone are harsh invasive chemicals featured in some healing products, giving customers the solace of knowing the items are not harmful.

What makes Mad Rabbit tattoo care products special?

Entrepreneurs Oliver Zak and Selom Agbitor are the brains behind Mad Rabbit. The two friends met at Miami University and immediately knew they wanted to go into business together.

monsterscriticsreality

452 572

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

As I put on the therapist hat I don’t have, I feel the need to psychoanalyze #MAFS couple Ryan and...

View

Mar 26

6 2
Open
As I put on the therapist hat I don’t have, I feel the need to psychoanalyze #MAFS couple Ryan and Clara. Why do you think she wept that little tear 😢 as they watched their wedding anniversary video? Because she was realizing lost dreams? Because Ryan is only good on paper to her? Because he calls her pal? Because he gives her no hanky panky? We weigh in on whether Ryan is making Clara feel insecure (at #linkinbio), but what are your thoughts? Let’s discuss. ☕️ (📸: Lifetime) ——————— #MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs #mafsatlanta #mafs12 #mafs2021 #love #realitytv #atlanta #hotlanta #couplesgoals #lifetimenetwork #lifetime #troubleinparadise #marriedatfirstsight12 #mafsunfiltered #unfiltered #couples #relationships #tv #drama #entertainment #claraandryan #ryanandclara #coffeetalk #paigeandchris #drpepperschwartz #drvivianacoles #pastorcalvinroberson

As I put on the therapist hat I don’t have, I feel the need to psychoanalyze #MAFS couple Ryan and Clara. Why do you think she wept that little tear 😢 as they watched their wedding anniversary video?

Because she was realizing lost dreams? Because Ryan is only good on paper to her? Because he calls her pal? Because he gives her no hanky panky? We weigh in on whether Ryan is making Clara feel insecure (at #linkinbio), but what are your thoughts?

Let’s discuss. ☕️

(📸: Lifetime)
———————
#MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs #mafsatlanta #mafs12 #mafs2021 #love #realitytv #atlanta #hotlanta #couplesgoals #lifetimenetwork #lifetime #troubleinparadise #marriedatfirstsight12 #mafsunfiltered #unfiltered #couples #relationships #tv #drama #entertainment #claraandryan #ryanandclara #coffeetalk #paigeandchris #drpepperschwartz #drvivianacoles #pastorcalvinroberson ...

6 2

Oliver’s first tattoo inspired their business after the tattoo artist suggested using petroleum jelly to care for the new ink. The recommendation didn’t sit well with Oliver because he didn’t feel safe due to petroleum’s hydrocarbons.

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

After all, petroleum is used in lawnmowers and cars. It doesn’t scream skin safe.

Selom and Oliver set out to create all-natural products that heal, protect, and enhance new tattoos. They began experimenting with different plant-based ingredients for research and testing until finding the right mix.

Mad Rabbit was born in 2019 with the release of Tattoo Balm. According to the company website, the product is made from “shea butter, cocoa butter, beeswax, calendula, almond, lavender, cucumber, and frankincense.”

Tattoo Balm became such a hit, Oliver and Selom soon launched two more products, sunscreen, and soothing gel, to protect one’s ink.

Where to buy Mad Rabbit tattoo care products?

The best place to purchase one of the Mad Rabbit products is on the website. All three products can be bought individually with prices ranging from $15 to $30.

There is also the option to buy the products in sets. The Soothing Gel & Tattoo Balm and SPF 30 & Tattoo Balm sets run $40, while the SPF 30, Soothing Gel & Tattoo Balm set costs $50.

Oliver Zak and Selom Agbitor have gained a cult following since creating Mad Rabbit tattoo care products. They have nearly 130,000 followers on Instagram.

Their successful following inspired the two friends to add clothing merchandise to their line of items. Fans of the products can purchase a hoodie or baseball cap featuring the company logo.

There is no question that Mad Rabbit solved the gap problem in the market for safe, all-natural tattoo care products. Now Selom and Oliver are ready to take their small yet successful business to the next level.

That is why they need one of the sharks on Shark Tank to bite.

What do you think of Mad Rabbit?

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 8/7c on ABC.

Rachelle Lewis
Latest posts by Rachelle Lewis (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RELATED POSTS
What is Lord Von Schmidt from Shark Tank?
Lord von Schmitt on Shark Tank: Where can you buy this and what makes it special?
Bunch Bikes is a new electric bike featured on Shark Tank.
Bunch Bikes on Shark Tank: Here’s what makes these cargo bikes special and where you can buy one
Bad Birdie
Bad Birdie on Shark Tank: Where to buy and what makes it special
codi on shark tank what pillar learning robot does and where to buy
CODI on Shark Tank: What makes this Pillar Learning robot special and where can you buy one?
His and Her Bars Shark Tank
His & Her Bar on Shark Tank: Here’s what makes this aphrodisiac snack bar special and where you can buy...
mountainFLOW will be featured on the latest episode of Shark Tank
mountainFLOW eco-wax on Shark Tank: Here’s what makes this wax special and where you can buy it
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x