Trishelle Cannatella reveals who caused most drama on The Challenge: All Stars, her famous double date

Trishelle Cannatella on The Challenge: All Stars Episode 1.

Trishelle Cannatella is back on TV screens as part of The Challenge: All Stars, a spinoff series that features 22 legendary cast members from older seasons of MTV’s competition show.

She rose to fame on The Real World: Las Vegas back in 2002 before moving on to do four appearances on The Challenge. After previously appearing on Rivals II in 2013, she’s back many years later to try her hand at an updated version of the show.

Trishelle recently appeared on an Instagram Live interview with Domenick Nati. She discussed several topics related to reality TV, including who the most dramatic All Stars cast member was. She also told an exclusive story about the famous double date she went on.

Trishelle described most difficult All Stars cast member

When looking at the cast list for The Challenge: All Stars, at least a few competitors’ names jump out as far as drama goes based on previous seasons. They include Trishelle’s All Stars castmates Katie Doyle and Beth Stolarczyk, who have been involved in some dramatic incidents before.

However, when Domenick asked Trishelle who she thought “causes the most drama” and was “most difficult person to deal with” on the All Stars spinoff, her answer was neither of her castmates.

“Me?” Trishelle asked after thinking about it briefly.

“A thousand percent,” she said after laughing, adding, “I was probably the bougiest b***h there.”

“I was out of my element, I’d say. I wore a sequined dress in the woods. Like, I didn’t know where we were going. I was probably the most difficult,” she said of herself.

Trishelle went on to say that she believed The Challenge was going to be all “backyard games,” but it clearly wasn’t. She even said she was packing her bags quite a bit and ready to go home.

In a confessional interview during All Stars’ premiere episode, Trishelle described herself as “50-50 Challenge bada** and Challenge quitter,” based on packing up and leaving the show in her Rivals II season.

During Domenick Nati’s IG Live, Trishelle spoke about the first mission that viewers saw in The Challenge: All Stars Episode 1, Deep Blue Dive. Many of the competitors were unable to complete the swim and dive that was part of the team challenge.

“When I saw people almost drowning, I was freaking out. I was like, ‘I can’t do this,'” she said about that opening mission.

Trishelle went on a famous double date years ago

In addition to her Challenge comments, Trishelle also revealed that she went on a double date with a few famous movie directors in her younger days. She shared that story with Domenick Nati when he asked which celebrities have reached out and tried to flirt with her over the years.

“When I was on Myspace- that’s how old I am…When I was on Myspace, we had just watched Hostel, my roommate and I…I think it was Hostel or Cabin Fever. One of the two. One of the older ones. I saw who directed it, and I was like, ‘Eli Roth,’ and so I looked him up on Myspace, and I was like, ‘He’s hot,’ and so I wrote him,” Trishelle explained.

She said she messaged Eli to tell him she saw his movie and loved it, and then he asked if she was in the Los Angeles area.

“We actually ended up going on a double date to see this movie called Abominable, which is not the new one that came out, it was like this really obscure like C horror film, I guess you would say, and the people that were on the double date with us was Quentin Tarantino and some random girl,” Trishelle explained.

She told Domenick that she’d never told the story before, giving him the exclusive.

Trishelle appeared in several movies over the years including 2004’s The Hillz as a party goer, and 2005’s The Scorned, a horror film. She also appeared on 2020’s reality TV show, Married At First Sight.

The 41-year-old Trishelle is now happily married to John Hensz, and while she isn’t starring in Hollywood movies these days, she’s likely to get some great screen time as one of The Challenge: All Stars.

New episodes of The Challenge: All Stars are available every Thursday on Paramount Plus.