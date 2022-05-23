Travis Barker accused of using homophobic slur on old Punk’d episode, actor comes to his defense

Travis Barker is under fire as people believe he may have said a homophobic slur when he was on Punk’d, but the actor who pranked him says otherwise. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Travis Barker is under fire after a resurfaced clip from Ashton Kutcher’s show Punk’d shows him calling a waiter an insult that was bad enough to be censored from the show.

In the clip, Travis and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler are having dinner when a waiter approaches them at their table and begins flirting with Shanna and saying that they used to date each other.

Travis gets mad about the waiter hitting on Shanna and says, “Yeah she usually dates (bleep),” to which the waiter gets upset and says he doesn’t “appreciate you calling me (bleep).” They then have a short discussion about Travis’s language around Shanna and how she deserves respect.

The bleep is hard to discern though it does look like Travis is saying a word that starts with the letter F, therefore people began to assume that he called the waiter a homophobic slur.

Did Travis Barker use a homophobic slur on Punk’d?

The waiter in the scene is actually actor Ahmed Ahmed, who was purposely sent over as part of the show’s bit to prank the couple.

TMZ asked Ahmed about the situation and revealed that Travis didn’t say anything “racial or homophobic.” Ahmed believes he said something to Travis about him not being Shanna’s type, and Travis answered, “Yeah, she usually dates f***ing a**holes*” and the conflict rose from there.

Ahmed didn’t appreciate people misconstruing the scene and wanted to set the record straight.

After Ashton Kutcher came out and told Travis he was being pranked, Ahmed says the drummer was “super nice.” Plus, he signed the release form, which Ahmed said, “I don’t think he would have signed if he would have said those words, knowing that he was gonna go on public television.”

Ahmed goes on to say that if anyone is going to try to “troll” online and accuse people of saying things like that, they should have all the information first, since Travis’s mouth was blurred and the sound was cut, there was no way to confirm what he was saying based on watching it alone.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian celebrate wedding in Italy

Amid the speculation regarding his time on Punk’d, Travis Barker has been busy celebrating his marriage to Kourtney Kardashian. The pair have gone through a few celebrations now, but are finally legally husband and wife.

The two had a celebration in Italy this weekend with Kourtney’s family present after they had a courthouse wedding days before.

This is Travis’s third marriage as his marriage to Shanna Moakler ended in 2008 and his marriage to Melissa Kennedy ended in 2002 after less than a year. This is Kourtney Kardashian’s first marriage as she did not marry Scott Disick despite their long-term relationship.

The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Hulu.