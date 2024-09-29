Tori Spelling’s early DWTS elimination called out by ex and manager

Not everyone believed Tori Spelling deserved the early exit she got on Dancing With the Stars.

The former 9021 star and fake heiress Anna Delvey went home after a double elimination in Week 2.

Delvey has since slammed the ABC competition show, suggesting she didn’t get a fair shot to win on Season 33.

Now, several members of Spelling’s crew and support system seem to suggest she didn’t either.

They include Spelling’s ex-husband and her manager, who both spoke out after her elimination.

One has claimed that she got “robbed,” while the other has indicated they may launch an investigation into her early exit.

Tori Spelling’s ex-husband suggests she was ‘Robbed!!!’ on DWTS 33

Spelling’s ex-husband, Dean McDermott, appeared in an Instagram video with the word “Robbed!!!” across the top.

He indicated he had to “come out of [his] Instagram exile for this one” before delivering a heartfelt message to his ex-wife about her DWTS Season 33 appearance.

“Tori Spelling, you did an amazing job. I’m so proud of you. You put on two beautiful performances on Dancing With the Stars. I saw how hard you worked and I know the injuries that you had that you worked through, and your dedication and your work ethic was amazing,” he said.

McDermott called DWTS a “popularity competition” rather than a dance competition.

During her time on the show, Spelling and her dance partner, Pasha Pashkov, received a 17 in Week 1 and a 19 in Week 2. Their cumulative 36 ranked them in the bottom four couples on the double-elimination night.

He continued his message to Spelling, telling her that the “lesson” she taught their children “is that you can do anything you put your mind to.”

“What a beautiful, beautiful message, and again, I’m just so proud of you,” he said.

Spelling, 51, and McDermott, 57, were married from 2006 to 2024. They share five children: sons Liam Aaron, 17, Finn Davey, 12, and Beau Dean, 7, and daughters Stella Doreen, 16, and Hattie Margaret, 12.

Spelling’s manager said she’s ‘suspicious’ of DWTS 33 elimination

Last week, Spelling’s manager, Ruthanne Secunda, also reacted to Spelling’s elimination, as she appeared on her client’s Misspelling podcast.

“I think it’s an outrage,” Secunda said, also joking that she was “calling 60 Minutes to do an investigation” and suggested there was a “glitch in the system.”

“If airlines can be grounded from a glitch, there could have totally been a glitch in the voting for Tori, so I’m suspicious,” she said.

Secunda admitted she was “a little bitter” and also suggested DWTS didn’t have “an even playing field” for all celebrities since some of the Olympians, athletes, and other performers are “used to performing in front of millions of people.”

Among those competitors in DWTS 33 are NBA star Dwight Howard, former NFL star Danny Amendola, and Olympians Stephen Nedoroscik and Ilona Maher. In addition, former Disney star Chandler Kinney has danced since she was young, giving her valuable experience necessary for the competition.

Spelling joked about getting a “recount” for the Week 2 voting.

According to the former 90210 star, she didn’t want to go home on just her second night. Spelling said her “five babies” were in the audience to see her Oscar night performance of The Greatest Showman, which she called their family anthem.

Based on her post-elimination remarks, Spelling truly valued her time on DWTS, calling it a “loving atmosphere” that she would miss.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+.