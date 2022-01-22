Too Hot to Handle Season 3: Who is Brianna Giscombe and where can you find her on Instagram?

Brianna Giscombe on Too Hot to Handle. Pic credit: Netflix

Too Hot to Handle just hit Netflix with its third season and a cast of 15 people looking for love.

One of the new cast members is Brianna Giscombe, and here is everything you need to know about the new Too Hot to Handle hopeful.

Who is Brianna Giscombe on Too Hot to Handle?

Brianna Giscombe is from Los Angeles, California and calls herself a “professional party girl.” Her real occupation is that of a make-up artist.

However, she said when night comes around, she works as a bottle service waitress. She said that is perfect because she can party and still get paid.

She also referred to herself as the bad one of her group of friends, and she expected to break the Too Hot to Handle rules on the first day because she loves a good kiss.

She also mentioned a problem with her is that the wrong guys fall for her. However, when she gets to the party, she said it is time for things to go down.

How can you follow Brianna Giscombe on Instagram?

You can follow Brianna Giscombe on Instagram at @bri.giscombe.

Brianna has only made 10 posts to her Instagram account, making her the lowest active member of the social media platform on Too Hot to Handle this season. However, she still has 19,000 followers.

Her oldest photo is from over a year ago, so there is a chance she scrubbed her account before arriving on the show.

On her bio, she wrote, “My friends always tell me that hometown buffet wouldn’t have enough food for my appetite.”

In her promo photo for the show, she admitted it was “a fun time.”

Other than that, the only other photos fans can see right now include a few candid shots of her posing for the photos.

Where is Brianna Giscombe now following Too Hot to Handle?

Too Hot to Handle is a Netflix reality television dating series that has one major twist.

The men and women are not allowed to kiss, have any sexual contact, or even pleasure themselves, over the four weeks of the show.

An AI host keeps everyone in line.

There is a $200,000 grand prize and the producers knock money off every time the cast members break a rule. By the end of the season, a winning couple was chosen.

Brianna Giscombe showed up as one of the late comers, arriving in Episode 6. She finished the season as one of the finalists.

When Brianna showed up, she gravitated toward Obi Nnadi, who was another late comer, arriving himself in Episode 3 and recently striking out with Jaz Holloway.

Obi got Brianna to agree to get to know him better, but she ended up going out on a date with Nathan Soan Mingomezulu instead.

While she wanted to see if she could make things work with Nathan, he ended up moving on to Holly Scarfone, and it turned out that Obi was the one who cared the most for Brianna.

The two didn’t leave as a couple, but they seemed to appreciate getting to know each other on the show.

Too Hot to Handle Season 3 is streaming right now on Netflix.