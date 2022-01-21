Too Hot to Handle Season 3: Who is Nathan Soan Mingomezulu and where can you find him on Instagram?

Nathan Soan Mingomezulu on Too Hot to Handle. Pic credit: Netflix

Too Hot to Handle just hit Netflix with its third season and a cast of 15 people looking for love.

One of the new cast members is Nathan Soan Mingomezulu, and here is everything you need to know about the new Too Hot to Handle hopeful.

Who is Nathan Soan Mingomezulu on Too Hot to Handle?

Nathan Soan Mingomezulu is from Cape Town, South Africa, and he has been a model since he was 19 years old. His father is British and his mother is Zulu.

Nathan describes himself as a “picky boy” and that is why he is still single. He said he is super confident but considers himself a really nice guy. He also describes himself as a party guy and a “certified international lover.”

To prove this, he points out that he dated a Swedish person, an American, Russian, German, Spanish person, and there are more countries he wants to tick off.

When hitting on women, he said it all starts with eye contact, a wink, and a smile.

He is also confident, saying “spending a night with me is like spending a night in Paris. You definitely expect to see the Eiffel Tower.”

How can you follow Nathan Soan Mingomezulu on Instagram?

You can follow Nathan Soan Mingomezulu on Instagram at @Nathsoan. In his bio, he welcomes people to his world and mentions that he is represented by Next Models.

Nathan has 72 posts with over 77,000 followers. In his Too Hot to Handle intro post, he wrote, “C’monnnn who’s ready.”

Most of his posts show him either modeling or hanging out with friends.

Where is Nathan Soan Mingomezulu now following Too Hot to Handle?

Too Hot to Handle is a Netflix reality television dating series that has one major twist.

The men and women are not allowed to kiss, have any sexual contact, or even pleasure themselves, over the four weeks of the show. An AI host keeps everyone in line.

There is a $200,000 grand prize and the producers knock money off every time the cast members break a rule. By the end of the season, a winning couple was chosen.

Nathan and Holly Scarfone were the steamiest couple on Too Hot to Handle Season 3 and they lost the most prize money – even dropping it all the way down to Zero at one point.

“Holly, she’s got a banging, banging, banging body,” Nathan said in episode one. “I’m kind of keen to give it a shot with her.”

“God, he’s attractive,” Holly said in an episode one confessional. “The things I would do with that man.” Nathan was even sent to a deserted island as punishment for breaking so many rules.

Nathan made it to the finals and then ended up as the runner-up.

Nathan and Holly left together and, according to Holly’s TikTok, they are still together.

Too Hot to Handle Season 3 is streaming right now on Netflix.