Todd Bridges fears he’ll be canceled due to Todrick Hall, Celebrity Big Brother fans use #TodrickExposedParty

On Celebrity Big Brother 3, Todd Bridges became the final six Head of Household. Pic credit: CBS

Todrick Hall has been saying a lot of unkind things on Celebrity Big Brother 3 and the live feed subscribers have definitely noticed.

Fellow houseguest Todd Bridges has also noticed the continuous stream of cut downs that Todrick uses to express himself and get ahead in the game.

On Thursday evening, Todd was seen on the live feeds, expressing his dismay about Todrick’s behavior to Cynthia Bailey and Carson Kressley.

Outside of the house, former player Janelle Pierzina was upset about the “blonde white girl” comment that Todrick made. It followed a post made by a past Big Brother winner calling Todrick a “bad person” for his actions in the house.

After she was evicted, and while giving post-show interviews, Shanna Moakler said that Todrick “constantly plays the victim” while he continues to dish out personal attacks during Celebrity Big Brother 3.

Is Shanna correct? Because after she was evicted, Todrick said that Shanna owes him an apology for everything that happened this season.

Todd Bridges’ conversation about Todrick Hall on live feeds

“But the messed up thing is he’ll say things like little cut downs, knowing I can’t say anything back because if I do, I’m gonna be in trouble, that’s what pisses me off,” Todd said to Cynthia on the live feeds.

“I’m saying things to be safe. But he can say whatever he wants, and it’s not fair. Cause if he says certain things, if I really wanted to cut him, I can, because that’s what I do for a living. But I can’t. I don’t want to be canceled somewhere,” Todd added before the feeds cut off the conversation.

Right before the Big Brother live feeds cut out, Carson could be heard saying “just stay classy” in the background. And this was all taking place while Todrick and Miesha Tate were elsewhere in the house, tearing into the character of other players who have made it to the final six, including Todd and Lamar Odom.

Celebrity Big Brother fans using a Todrick Hall hashtag (#TodrickExposedParty) on social media

A lot of Big Brother fans have become frustrated with how Todrick Hall is using personal attacks against fellow houseguests and calling it “playing the game” this winter. It has led to quite a few people using a hashtag on social media to point out what he has been doing.

And if the Big Brother producers show what he has been saying about Shanna Moakler after her eviction, we could see #TodrickExposedParty turn into a trending topic on Twitter. As for when we could see that, here is the updated TV schedule for Celebrity Big Brother 3 this week.

Below are just some of the tweets that have been going up with the TodrickExposedParty hashtag this week. While quite a few social media users are posting about his personal attacks inside of the house, others are diving deeper into things outside of the house.

Late to #TodrickExposedParty Back in the day, he wrote a musical called "Oz the Musical!" The families had to pay for their kids to be apart of it, that's how he funded it. The play never happened, 3,000 kids had paid $50 and up, were never reimbursed. U can look it up #cbbus3 pic.twitter.com/SfgwAp0AlA — Dean (@thedeans_list) February 16, 2022

I hope to one day have the audacity of a successful YouTuber buying a multi-million dollar house and then asking his fans to buy him cat food and laundry detergent as a housewarming gift. pic.twitter.com/fNlaMqHwhT — luke swinney (@lukeswinney) February 11, 2021

Celebrity Big Brother 3 airs on CBS during February 2022.