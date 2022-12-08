Todd and Julie Chrisley speak out about Chloe Chrisley’s custody

Todd and Julie Chrisley set the record straight about Chloe Chrisley. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Another day, another headline featuring Todd and Julie Chrisley.

The Chrisley Knows Best stars have been in the news because of their recent sentencing.

Following the news they were given 19 years combined in prison, there’s been plenty of interest in who will raise their two minor children in their absence.

Savannah Chrisley confirmed she would raise Grayson and Chloe Chrisley in the absence of their parents just days after Todd and Julie were given their sentences. Julie received seven years in federal prison, while her husband, Todd, was given 12. They will both be on probation for 16 months following their release.

When that information was made public, Chloe’s biological mom, Angela Johnson, spoke out about possibly getting custody of her biological daughter back.

Sign up for our newsletter!

There’s been some confusion about Todd and Julie’s relationship with Chloe, which they set straight.

Todd and Julie Chrisley release statement about Chloe Chrisley

While Chloe Chrisley has widely been referred to as Todd and Julie’s granddaughter and Savannah Chrisley’s niece, she is legally the daughter of the Chrisley Knows Best couple, making her Savannah’s sister.

Todd and Julie released their statement through the lawyer who handled the adoption of Chloe back in 2017. That’s right, she is seen as the Chrisleys’ daughter in the eyes of the law.

The statement read, in part, “Todd and Julie are saddened by the unfortunate and misleading narrative currently being portrayed in the media regarding Chloe.”

It continued, “Todd and Julie Chrisley don’t just have custody of Chloe. They are her legal parents through adoption.”

She also mentioned that what Angela Johnson had said about attempting to regain custody of Chloe isn’t valid.

Why are Todd and Julie Chrisley raising Chloe Chrisley?

Chloe Chrisley is the daughter of Kyle Chrisley and Angela Johnson. She was born in 2012 and did reside with her parents for a while.

Kyle battled substance abuse and other issues, which led to Todd and Julie Chrisley sharing custody with Angela. That lasted for a few months before she was arrested, and following that, the Chrisleys retained full custody. That led to the adoption, which was finalized in 2017.

She has been a part of the show for years, and her bond with Savannah Chrisley is undeniable. The situation is sad for the little girl, who will lose her mom and dad for several years beginning in mid-January.

Chrisley Knows Best returns in 2023.