The world is obsessed with 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and we have the stats to prove it.

Season 4 is officially over, but for several months, we were totally invested in the lives of this season’s cast members.

Big Ed, Darcey Silva, Stephanie Matto, Babygirl Lisa, Sojaboy, Geoffrey, and the rest of their castmates gave us total access to their personal lives as we quarantined at home. And now it’s paying off big time for TLC.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

A few days ago, the network aired the final segment of the three-part Tell All and now the numbers are in.

90 Day Tell All brought in five million viewers

Emmy Award-winning journalist Shaun Robinson has been a part of the TLC family for many years – hosting several of the 90 Day Fiance reunion shows.

Robinson also hosted the three-part Tell All and let’s just say that it was one for the record books.

She recently took to Instagram to share some historic news with fans, announcing that the Tell All brought in five million viewers.

Robinson posted a video showing off a large balloon arrangement sent to her by TLC.

“Thank you TLC,” She said in the video. She continued by saying “It is to celebrate the 90 Day Fiance Tell All reunion show being the number 1 show in America. Five million of you tuned in, thank you so very much, feels good to be number one.”

She also wrote a message to go with her video reiterating the sentiment.

“Wow! Five MILLION of you tuned in to @TLC’s #90DayFiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All Reunion show last week! So excited to be a part of the @90dayfiance family. Cheers to making TLC the NUMBER ONE TV network on June 7 and 8, and making this, the NUMBER ONE highest rated Tell All in 90 Day history!”

If you’re a long time viewer of the 90 Day Fiance franchise, you can expect to see Robinson hosting the reunions.

However, this Tell All was historic in another way since it marks the first virtual Tell All in TLC history.

A new type of Tell All for TLC

The network had to explore a virtual option due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

While there have been instances in the past where cast members from outside of the U.S. had to Skype in, there has never been an instance where each cast member and the host had to film from their homes.

Despite the new format, fans of the show tuned in to see the cast face off one final time. And they made history for TLC.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is now on hiatus at TLC.