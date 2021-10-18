Tim Malcolm calls Jeniffer Tarazona and Jesse Meester the ‘perfect match’ before throwing major shade

Tim Malcolm had an interesting take on Jeniffer and Jesse’s new relationship. Pic credit: TLC/Facebook/@jeniffer_tarazona/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Tim Malcolm has fired back at Jesse Meester’s controversial comment while giving his take on his ex-girlfriend Jeniffer Tarazona’s new relationship.

Tim Malcolm appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Bares All and was asked about Jeniffer and Jesse’s relationship. He called them the “perfect match” before shading the couple.

As previously reported, Jesse and Jeniffer packed on the PDA on the trailer of 90 Day: The Single Life Season 2.

Meester and Tarazona starred in 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days with their respective exes – Tim Malcolm and Darcey Silva.

Tim and Jeniffer split last year, to which he blamed financial issues surrounding securing a visa for the Colombian beauty to come to the United States.

Tim slams Jeniffer and Jesse’s relationship

Tim was asked about Jesse and Jeniffer’s relationship on Bares All, and he told host Shaun Robinson that they were “the perfect match for each other.”

When asked to elaborate, he added that both his ex-girlfriend and Meester were “self-centered,” “egotistical,” and “narcissistic.”

In addition, he predicted the relationship will “fizzle out,” and Jesse needs a “big wallet to keep her happy.”

Jeniffer threw shade of her own at her ex during The Single Life Season 2 trailer calling their relationship a “complete disaster” and “terrible.”

Tim Malcolm responds to Jesse’s controversial comments

In the third season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Jeniffer frequently complained about Malcolm’s lack of intimacy and questioned his sexuality.

Meester seemingly pushed this narrative when he commented on Tim Malcolm during his appearance on 90 Day Fiance: Bares All.

“I think it’s pretty obvious,” Meester said when asked why he thinks Tim and Jeniffer were not intimate, adding:

“To be honest, Jeniffer told me before she met him, he was always talking about me and how great I was and how she should check me out. And when I heard that for the first time, I was a little caught off-guard, like, why are you talking about me?”

Meester was asked If he thought Malcolm wanted to set him up with Tarazona, but he replied, “No, I think Tim was just admiring me.”

Tim Malcolm responded to those comments during his appearance on Bares All, denying Jesse’s claim by arguing that it doesn’t sound realistic.

The TLC star referenced Jesse’s reported relationship with Ceasar Mack’s ex Maria and now Jeniffer to suggest he is attempting to stay relevant.

Tim Malcolm’s ex Veronica Rodriguez said she believed Jesse was challenging Tim’s sexuality and called him “petty.”

