TikTok sensation Rawlins appeared on Paris and Nicole: The Encore and Nicole Richie knows his videos

In the second episode of Paris & Nicole: The Encore, Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie embark on an ambitious project: transforming their whimsical childhood chant, Sanasa, into a full-scale opera.

The ambitious plan led to TikTok star Rawlins first appearing in the second episode.

This endeavor serves as a nostalgic nod to their early 2000s reality show, The Simple Life, where the catchy tune first gained popularity.

The episode begins with Paris and Nicole seeking a seasoned opera producer to bring their vision to life.

They propose a tight three-week timeline and accept a substantial budget of $1.5 million.

However, their unconventional concept is rejected by traditional producers, prompting the duo to take matters into their own hands.

Nicole Ritchie recognizes Rawlins

Determined to proceed, they consult renowned composer Thomas Adès. A self-professed fan, Adès requests autographs on their books but hesitates to compose new music for the opera.

Undeterred, Paris and Nicole undergo vocal training to assess their singing capabilities, only to discover their limited vocal ranges.

To assemble a talented cast, they enlist singer-songwriter Sia to assist with auditions.

During this process, TikTok sensation Rawlins auditions, catching Nicole’s attention. Recognizing him from her “For You” page, she exclaims, “You come up on my ‘For You’ TikTok page all the time.”

Rawlins’ audition becomes a collaborative experience as Paris and Nicole join him on stage, following his choreography.

Rawlins gushes about Paris & Nicole: The Encore appearance on TikTok

Reflecting on this opportunity, Rawlins shared on TikTok: “It has truly been a dream come true to make my reality TV debut on a reunion of a show that has shaped who I am today! Thank you to @ParisHilton @NicoleRichie and everyone at @Peacock for this amazing experience! Can’t wait to hear what everyone thinks of the opera!”

Rawlins, known on TikTok as @rawlinsness, is a prominent content creator celebrated for his comedic sketches, dance routines, and engaging personality. With a following exceeding 359,000 and over 10.4 million likes, he has carved a niche on the social media app.

Identifying as an actor, dancer, and self-described “menace,” Rawlins infuses his content with humor and creativity, resonating with a diverse audience.

The episode is a throwback to The Simple Life by offering nostalgia with their antics and comedic timing and showing their growth two decades later.

By integrating modern social media personalities to the series, Paris and Nicole are giving a platform to rising stars like Rawlins in the modern era.

Paris and Nicole: The Encore is currently streaming on Peacock.