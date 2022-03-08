Paris Hilton releases new tracksuit collection. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/Admedia

Paris Hilton is expanding her empire.

The heiress, known for her trademark lines and style, is releasing a new line of tracksuits.

She made a limited drop today, so fans can buy certain pieces.

Paris Hilton makes limited drop, announces full line of tracksuits coming soon

Paris took to Instagram Monday to announce her new line of tracksuits, called the Iconic Tracksuit collection.

She noted on her website that this is a limited drop and that the full line will be available in the fall. Paris also posted photos of herself in a pink velour tracksuit, posing in front of a pink car.

She captioned the post: “Since the 2000s, tracksuits have been iconic. Over the years I have collected hundreds of tracksuits, and I am so excited to now launch my own Iconic Tracksuit collection. I’ve enjoyed every aspect of the design process, from choosing and testing the softest velour fabrics, to ensuring all the finishings, details, and embellishments were just right. Shop the limited flash sale to be one of the first people to get your hands on them! shop.parishilton.com (Link in bio!) #OGTracksuitQueen.”

Shortly after the first post about the tracksuits, Paris posted another set of photos.

In the latter photos, she wore a baby blue tracksuit with the words, “Shine On” embellished on the back of the hoodie.

Paris Hilton’s new tracksuit collection

Paris’ new collection includes eight pieces, ranging in price from $80 to $118.

The hoodie pieces are all made of luxe velour and have an iconic Paris saying on the back.

Sayings include “That’s Hot,” “Wifey,” “Boss Babe,” and “Shine On.”

The pieces come in a variety of colors, including pink, baby blue, red, white, and black.

Paris Hilton talks her love for tracksuits

Paris has been a fan of tracksuits for decades.

In 2019, she spoke to Vogue about her obsession: “As soon as I put on my first Juicy tracksuit, I was obsessed. I said please send me more. I want the full collection, every single color.”

“It became my uniform,” Hilton said. “I have an entire closet that’s only Juicy Couture. That’s where I go in every single day and just put on my juice…I think [the owners] loved that I was kind of like the face of the brand.”

The trend picked up even more once Paris began starring on The Simple Life.

“Juicy is something that we wore almost every single day because we are always having to do these jobs,” she said. “You know, we didn’t wanna just like be in overalls or jeans. We wanted to be comfortable and cute.”