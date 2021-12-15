Nicole Richie stuns in gold dress in solo holiday photos

Nicole Richie arrives at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Former reality television star Nicole Richie knows how to get in the holiday spirit with or without her family, and isn’t afraid to go solo for photos, either.

Paris Hilton’s close friend posted a holiday photo on Instagram this week that only featured herself and the caption, “My family forgot to take a holiday photo this year… but i didn’t.”

Fans love her caption alone, but the dress Richie chose to wear for the photos is absolutely stunning as well.

Nicole Richie’s golden holiday dress

Richie’s holiday dress is regal and stunning on its own, but the star ties the look together.

The dress from Oscar de la Renta features a metallic gold coloring and a billowing, pleated skirt. The outfit was completed with a matching pair of gold pumps.

Although her husband, Joel Madden, and two children, Harlow and Sparrow, are not featured in the photo, their presence (or lack thereof) isn’t taking away Richie’s holiday spirit.

In an interview with People, Richie states that their family goes really big for the holidays, but for Richie, the holidays start on October 1.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Nicole Richie says the decorations come out first in October, but she has Thanksgiving and Christmas boxes that come out throughout the holiday season as well. In their household, Christmas decorations go out the day after Thanksgiving.

Richie says the holidays are her favorite part of the year, so much so that she was inspired to do another Etsy collaboration this holiday season.

Nicole Richie’s House of Harlow 1960 Etsy collaboration

Richie’s House of Harlow 1960 Etsy collaboration was named after her daughter, Harlow.

Richie explains that she wanted to have a line of luxury gifts for people that they would want but may never buy for themselves.

Some of the items were designed by Richie herself while others are from creators that Richie picked out to have in the shop. She advised she wanted the individual items to be unique and feel as if they were picked out just for the recipient of the gift.

Richie wanted the gift-giving to feel personal and her limited collaboration was meant to achieve that goal.

The House of Harlow 1960 collaboration carries different homeware items, such as pajamas, quilts, stockings, candles and even some dog toys. The items have varying prices with some as low as $25 and other items as high as $4,500.

Nicole Richie’s House of Harlow 1960 line was launched in mid-October, but there are still items available for those who still need to finish their Christmas shopping and are looking for something unique and luxurious.