Tigerlily responds to questions about Adnan as fan asks, ‘Does he hit you?’

Tigerlily Abdelfattah is defending her husband, Adnan Abdelfattah, amid abuse allegations after their dramatic appearance at the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All.

The couple was in the hot seat during Part 1 of the event and at one point Adnan made a statement about hitting his wife, sparking even more outrage online.

During a social media Q&A, a viewer asked bluntly, “Does he hit you?” while noting that she didn’t deny the claim.

The 41-year-old addressed the accusation and proclaimed that the statement was a misunderstanding.

The controversial duo is putting on a united front despite the naysayers, even launching Team Adnan and Team Tigerlily gear.

They’ve been getting backlash about their relationship all season, and now with a baby in the mix, Tigerlily is sticking by her man.

90 Day Fiance fans question Tigerlilly about abuse allegations

90 Day Fiance viewers are not holding back, as Tigerlily discovered during an Instagram Q&A.

“Does he hit you?” One commenter asked. “Pls, clear that up bc at reunion he said he does.”

Tigerlily denied the allegation, claiming Adnan said no such thing and explaining that things got muddled during the translation.

“Adnan never said he hits me. And of course he doesn’t,” she responded, noting that the 22-year-old was referencing a conversation with his mother.

“He was saying his mom used the word in Arabic that translates to someone being abusive,” she explained, adding a reminder that English isn’t his first language.

“She said the word for like if he hit me or something,” said Tigerlily.

The TLC star reasoned that none of her cast members made that assumption at the Tell All and made it clear that Adnan treats her like a queen.

Is Adnan allowed to have other wives?

Tigerlily was asked by a commenter, “How many wife’s does Adnan have?” and the 90 Day Fiance star had some fun answering that one.

It’s no secret that Adnan Abdelfattah, a devout Muslim, is allowed to have multiple wives, a sore subject for Texas native Tigerlily.

However, is she now warming up to that idea? Don’t count on it.

She told viewers she’s already eight wives rolled into one.

Furthermore, Tigerlily had a warning for Adnan if the thought ever crossed his mind, as she proclaimed, “He wouldn’t make it to walk down the aisle with any other version that wasn’t me.”

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 7 Tell All airs on Sunday, January 19, at 8/7c on TLC.