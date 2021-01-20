Tiffany Moon says there’s one moment she’s ‘a little scared’ to rewatch on RHOD

Real Housewives of Dallas fans have been loving newbie Tiffany Moon so far.

But, as we all know, fans can be fickle. One minute they love you, and the next, it’s all hate.

Tiffany clearly knows this and she is already apologizing for a scene that’s yet to play out on a future episode of the show.

For now, the outspoken doctor seems to enjoy watching her life play out on TV, but there’s one moment she’s not looking forward to.

Whatever she’s scared for fans to see, won’t air until midseason, but she’s warning RHOD viewers in advance.

Tiffany teases cringeworthy moment

The Real Housewives of Dallas star dished about her first season on the show during a chat with The Daily Dish podcast.

And she shared one moment that is yet to air this season, that’s she’s quite apprehensive to watch.

“You know, my birthday was in the middle of the season. And Kary [Brittingham] hosted the most beautiful birthday party” confessed the mom-of-two. “And it was during quarantine times and it was just the seven of us Housewives. And I may have been a little overserved at my birthday party.”

Moon continued to explain, “There may be some, uh, silly birthday antics, if you will, I hope America will forgive me for. Because I was just letting my hair down and letting loose.

“I’ve been a frontline worker during this pandemic. I was full-time while shooting, and I had to let my hair down a little bit during that party. But it might be a little messy. I’m a little scared,” she added.

Is Tiffany the life of the party?

During her chat on the Bravo podcast, the newest Housewife in Dallas made it known that despite letting her hair down at her birthday party, this is not typical of her behavior.

While she does seem very outgoing on the show, Moon admits she is not the life of the party.

Tiffany says that role goes to Kary Brittingham.

“She is the life of the party that I wish I could be, admitted the Real Housewives of Dallas star. “She’s 50 years old, and I’m 36 years old, and she will kick my ass at partying any day.”

“I’m over here, like, tired all the time, and she is just the life of the party, dancing, getting things going. She has such a good spirit about her. But sometimes, I’m like, I just want to go to bed,” remarked Tiffany.

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.