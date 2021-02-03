Tiffany Moon gets called out for hypocrisy by RHOD fan, see her response

Tiffany Moon response to hypocrisy claims. Pic credit:Bravo

The Real Housewives of Dallas newbie, Tiffany Moon has quickly become a fan favorite on the show.

But, she’s had a few hiccups with some of her castmates.

The outspoken MD may have rubbed her co-stars the wrong way, but fans totally love Tiffany’s blunt, yet soft-spoken, demeanor.

But just because RHOD viewers have taken to the newbie doesn’t mean they’re afraid to call her out.

And that’s exactly what one fan just did.

However, Tiffany’s response to some questionable actions on the show will probably make you fall in love with her even more!

RHOD viewer calls out Tiffany Moon for hypocrisy

The Real Housewives of Dallas star made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last night.

A fan called her out for hypocrisy during one segment of the show.

The viewer recalled that Tiffany called Kary Brittingham a bully for trying to force her to drink rounds of tequila shots at her 50th birthday party.

But, she noted that Tiffany did the same thing to Kameron Westcott at her Dim Sum brunch.

During the event, Kameron refused to try the chicken feet and Tiffany kept pushing her costar to eat the Asian dish.

So, the Dallas Housewife has some explaining to do.

“The first one about me saying Kary was bullying me to take tequila shots when I had asked her not to. I took two or three as a sign of goodwill– and that I wanted to be part of the group and have fun,” responded the RHOD star.

“So I had already taken two or three and she kept asking me to take more. And that’s when I sort of got fed up.”

Tiffany continued, “With the chicken feet with Kameron, in retrospect when I look at it, I do seem very pushy. I was trying to make a moment. I was trying to be funny, I think I was trying too hard…”

“And I apologized to her,” added the 36-year-old.

Tiffany Moon says she made the necessary apologies

The chicken foot saga wasn’t the only thing that The Real Housewives of Dallas star had to answer for during her stint on WWHL.

The RHOD fan also questioned the mom-of-two about another hypocritical moment caught on camera.

In one episode Tiffany reprimanded Kameron for referring to castmate D’Andra Simmons as “COVID girl.”

However, during last night’s episode, Tiffany laughingly called Brandi Redmond the same thing.

“With the ‘COVID girl’ thing I did apologize to Brandi,” noted the Dallas Housewife.

“Because I did admonish someone for calling someone else COVID girl and then when we were about to take a picture, in good jest, I did say to Brandi ‘come on COVID girl.'”

“I take complete responsibility and I apologized to Brandi,” noted Tiffany.

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.