Tiffany Franco says Ronald Smith has expressed interest in ‘fixing’ their marriage despite new girlfriend

90 Day Fiance star Tiffany Franco revealed that Ronald Smith “expressed interest in fixing things” in regards to their separation. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Tiffany Franco recently hinted that her marriage with Ronald Smith may not be over even though he recently announced that he has a new girlfriend.

Tiffany recently hosted a social media Q&A during which she answered questions about her relationship with Ronald and it’s not as estranged as they have made it seem to viewers.

The pair first appeared on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

They then returned for 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and viewers saw them struggling in their marriage.

One user asked Tiffany, “Do you and Ronald want to still be married?”

Perhaps to some viewers’ surprise, Tiffany answered, “I think he def wants to try Lololol.”

Pic credit: @tiffanyfrancosmith/Instagram

In fact, she revealed that she has plans to visit Ronald in South Africa — likely with her kids.

“When are you coming to South Africa again,” another user asked.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

“Whenever ronald and I put together the money I think we decided in January?” Tiffany responded.

She added, “Unfortunately I can’t in December for Christmas,” and cited their work as the biggest reason why.

Pic credit: @tiffanyfrancosmith/Instagram

This comes after Ronald tried to insist that Tiffany was intentionally keeping him away from them.

While Tiffany gave birth to Daniel by another man, she and Ronald both share a daughter named Carley.

Tiffany says Ronald is interested in ‘fixing things’

After yet another question, Tiffany revealed that there may still be hope for her and Ronald’s relationship.

“Are you still with Ronald?” The user asked.

“Married on paper yea. Things are weird,” Tiffany teased. She then shared that “he has expressed interest in fixing things.”

She added, “He didn’t just stop loving me he just needed a lil support.”

Pic credit: @tiffanyfrancosmith/Instagram

Based on that statement, it seems that Tiffany isn’t opposed to rekindling their relationship either.

Ronald recently revealed he has a new girlfriend

While Tiffany said Ronald was interested in getting back together with her, he also recently shared that he has a new girlfriend.

“Let me introduce everyone to the new person in my life @laurenleightonfraser,” wrote Ronald in his Instagram post. “you picked me up when I was down!”

He added, “You are a true pillar for me i appreciate you and who you are! You’re such a support for me and every moment with you is such a joy and a pleasure.”

The compilation video showed him and his new girlfriend spending quality together and even kissing.

Tiffany made a reaction video to the announcement that she has since deleted.

She scoffed at Lauren for coming from America to visit Roland while he’s still married on paper. She also wished Ronald the best and said she hoped she didn’t put his new girlfriend through what he put her through.

It seems like there are plenty of mixed messages in regards to whether Tiffany and Ronald will get back together or not.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.