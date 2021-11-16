90 Day Fiance star Ronald Smith goes Instagram official with new girlfriend

Ronald Smith has a new girlfriend. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Ronald Smith just dropped a major bomb on social media, and we’re dying to find out what Tiffany Franco will have to say about this. The South African native just made things Instagram official with his new girlfriend by introducing her to his 93,000 followers.

At the moment, we don’t know much about Ronald’s new love interest as her Instagram profile is set to private. However, we have some details to share based on Ronald’s video of the two of them.

Ronald Smith reveals new girlfriend on Instagram

Looking back, Ronald has been hinting that things were going great in his life based on his most recent Instagram posts.

A day ago, the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star shared a photo looking happier than we’ve seen him in a long time, and a few hours later, he posted another smiling photo of himself with “strong and fierce” written on the image.

However, his message hinted at a new relationship, though we didn’t know it at the time.

“Nothing holding me down anymore. Positive MIND, Positive VIBES, Positive LIFE,” he wrote. “So in other words I stay Positive because I know better days are on the way/maybe already here😉🤫.”

Those “better days” include being in a new relationship following his messy split from his estranged wife, Tiffany Franco.

Ronald posted a video only minutes ago of him and a woman named Lauren Leighton Fraser. The video shared initially on Lauren’s TikTok showed clips of the new couple enjoying their time together in South Africa.

“Let me introduce everyone to the new person in my life @laurenleightonfraser,” wrote Ronald in his Instagram post. “you picked me up when I was down!”

Ronald Smith raves about new girlfriend

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star continued to rave about his new girlfriend in the post.

“You are a true pillar for me I appreciate you and who you are! You’re such a support for me and every moment with you is such a joy and a pleasure I enjoy every moment every time,” said Ronald.

He continued, “Thank you for who you are in my life, and thank you for being part of my life.”

Meanwhile, it’s unclear where Tiffany and Ronald stand these days following their nasty breakup a few months ago. Tiffany was inquiring about international divorce at one point, but it’s still unclear if they’ve made any strides to officially file the papers.

However, now that Ronald Smith has moved on, he’s probably in a big hurry to speed things up and start a new life with his new love.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.