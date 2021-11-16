Tiffany Franco shared details about husband Ronald Smith’s new girlfriend

Tiffany posted a video addressing Ronald having a new girlfriend. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance’s Tiffany Franco confirmed in an Instagram video that she and Ronald Smith are no longer together and addressed the video he recently posted about the new woman in his life.

Tiffany tried to have her head held high in the video but let her followers know she was hurting but asked them not to bash Ronald or his new girlfriend.

Tiffany and Ronald were together for five years, and viewers saw their relationship play out on Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way and Season 6 of Happily Ever After?. Tiffany stuck by Ronald’s side while he overcame a gambling addiction, and they had a daughter named Carley together.

Their relationship failed when they could not communicate effectively with each other after being separated by distance for so long. Neither of them was satisfied with how the other treated them. Sadly, Tiffany’s son from a previous relationship was greatly attached to Ronald, and now they have to come up with an international custody agreement.

Tiffany Franco detailed her feelings on Ronald Smith’s new girlfiend

Tiffany used an Instagram Live video which she ended up posting on her page, to tell her followers how she felt about Ronald’s new relationship after he posted a video with a new woman.

Tiffany said they are still married on paper but have filed separation paperwork.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She acknowledged that Ronald does have a new woman in his life and that she flew from America to see him, which Tiffany feels is out of line since he’s still married.

She did say that she didn’t want to get caught up in a nasty situation and commented that Ronald’s girlfriend is cute and he looks happy.

Having watched Ronald’s video twice, Tiffany attested that she wishes him the best and hopes he doesn’t put this new girl through anything she went through.

Tiffany pressed that she would not let the situation hurt her more than it already has and urged her followers not to go bashing Ronald and not to come after his new girlfriend.

Tiffany Franco’s fans supported and commended her

In the comments section of her video, fans commended her for taking the painful news so well and showed her support with kind words of encouragement.

One person told Tiffany, “Stay above it all, beautiful!”

Another remarked, “That’s how you handle a break up.”

Someone else complimented, “Your amazing keep being you and stay strong mama.”

Pic credit: @tiffanyfrancosmith/Instagram

The new season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premieres Sunday, December 12 at 8/7c on TLC.