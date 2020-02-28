Tia Mowry says she’d be ‘too scared’ to join RHOA after hearing stories from Kenya Moore

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Tia Mowry may love working with Kenya Moore but don’t expect to see her on RHOA anytime soon.

The seasoned actress has nothing but good things to say about the RHOA alum but has absolutely no desire to enter the world of the Real Housewives.

Tia is no stranger to reality tv, she and twin sister Tamera Mowry-Housley actually had their own reality show on the Style Network in 2011.

However, the twins’ family-friendly show does not compare to the drama that occurs on The Real Housewives franchise.

Kenya and Tia are working together

Moore, who is also an actress, appears on Part 2 of Tia’s Netflix Sitcom, Family Reunion. While doing press for the show, Mowry had nothing but good things to say when Daily Pop asked her what it was like to work with Kenya.

Tia called the first-time-mom “funny” and a “great actress,” adding that the two had “great chemistry.”

Tia also said about Moore, “Oh my gosh, she’s amazing.

“She’s so professional, you know what I mean?” Tia added, “She does a reality show, so you wouldn’t necessarily expect, you know, her to just be on. But, she did do several movies before.”

Kenya does have quite a bit of acting credits to her name, including writer, director, actress, and film/tv producer.

The duo’s great chemistry, along with Moore’s acting skill, will lead to more appearances from Kenya in Family Reunion. The Sister’s Sister actress confirmed that the RHOA star would appear in Season 2 of the Netflix show.

The two women have a lot to bond over. They are both mothers with baby girls around the same age: Tia also has an 8-year-old son, Cree.

Tia told Daily Pop during the interview that the two also spoke about RHOA. Mowry says, “She told me some stories, you know, behind the scenes and I’m scared.”

She continued “I’m scared to be on her show…It’s intense!”

Would Tia fit in with RHOA?

Even if Kenya had not scared her with these horror stories, RHOA might prove too dramatic for the twin.

Furthermore, the mom of two has plenty of ventures to keep her busy, aside from balancing being a wife and mom.

The actress has her Netflix sitcom and a show on the Cooking Channel, Tia Mowry at Home. She also has a Youtube channel, Tia Mowry Quick Fix, and has recently started her own health supplement company called Anser.

You can see more of Tia on her show, which is now playing on Netflix, and more of Kenya Moore, Sunday nights during the Real Housewives of Atlanta on Bravo.