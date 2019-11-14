Tamera Mowry-Housley dishes on new Hallmark movie, A Christmas Miracle

Tamera Mowry-Housley is dishing all about her new Hallmark movie, A Christmas Miracle. The made-for-television flick is her first forte into acting in nearly a decade.

Hallmark Christmas movie fans are going to love the latest original film debuting on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries tonight. Tamera stars alongside hunky Brooks Darnell and Broadway star Barry Bostwick, in the newest must-see holiday film.

Although she has served as host of The Real since 2013, Tamera took a step back from acting to focus on her family. The time away helped Tamera realize she has not kicked the acting bug.

Dipping her toe back into acting for Tamera meant working on a project she felt personally connected to.

“I wanted it to be a reflection of me, and I felt like Hallmark is just that,” she shared with Good Housekeeping.

A Christmas Miracle focuses on single mom Emma Sanderson, played by Tamera. Emma is “trying to start her life over after getting a divorce.” After putting her career on hold for her family, Emma ventures back into publishing. She takes an assistant job at her hometown publication.

Emma hopes the new job will give her a new lease on life. She is looking for a new purpose and maybe a little love now that she is single. In true Hallmark fashion, Emma will encounter some struggles and face new challenges, as well as make new friends and meet a possible love match.

Tamera revealed that the movie is a good reminder that life has detours. There is nothing wrong with starting again, regardless of what stage a person is in their life. Whether it is with love, career, or family, sometimes people simply have to turn around and start again to find happiness.

"A Christmas Miracle", starring Tamera Mowry-Housley, Brooks Darnell & Barry Bostwick, premieres TONIGHT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries at 9pm/8c, part of #MiraclesOfChristmas! ✨ https://t.co/LLBIiHaarr #StayMerry pic.twitter.com/sgvfhpxQqW — Lolly Christmas🎄 (@LollyChristmas) November 14, 2019

The Sister, Sister alum drew from her own life when preparing for the role of Emma. Like her onscreen alter ego, Tamera is also a mom. She drew from mom moments in her life when portraying Emma. However, unlike her character, Tamera has been happily married to her husband, Adam Housley, for eight years.

Tamera also leaned on her twin sister, Tia Mowry, during the filming of the movie. Tia has become a Christmas movie queen, starring in several holiday television flicks over the years. Since Tamera had been away from the acting world for a decade, Tia helped prep her for the long hours. Plus, her twin made sure Tamera had fun too.

A Christmas Miracle will premiere tonight on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries at 9/8c with encores airing several times through the holiday season.