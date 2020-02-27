Andy Cohen hints Kate Chastain could be returning to Bravo soon

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

On a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen hinted that Kate Chastain could be returning to Bravo soon. It is exciting news for Below Deck fans, who are still reeling from the news Kate is leaving the hit show after six seasons.

Bravo superfan, Danny Pellegrino, got the chance to chat with Andy and ask him questions regarding what is next for some of the network’s most prominent stars. Danny, who is the host of the podcast Everything Iconic, was a guest-bartender but his main goal was getting behind the scenes information from Andy.

Kate Chastain is not done with Bravo

One of the questions Danny needed answered was, what is next for Kate? There has been a lot of speculation the chief stew was headed to The Real Housewives of New York City.

Kate has been tight-lipped regarding her next move, since announcing her exit from Below Deck. She moved to The Big Apple last summer, so that alone was the start of a new chapter in her life.

During the Below Deck reunion show, Andy joked Kate wanted to try living a real housewife life. Now thanks to podcaster Danny, Andy has once again hinted Kate would be back on Bravo soon.

“What is going on with Kate from Below Deck? Is she going to be doing something?” Danny questioned.

“I hope she’ll be — You will see her some more on Bravo. Yes,” Andy responded.

The WWHL host carefully chose his words, and he was a bit flustered. Andy’s mannerisms came across as someone who knows a lot more than he was saying at this point.

Below Deck fans flooded social media after Kate’s departure news, stating how the chief stew should get her own reality TV show. Perhaps that is what Andy was alluding to in his vague answer.

Other Bravo news

Danny also wanted details regarding some other Bravo fan favorites. He wanted to know if Bethenny Frankel, would return to RHONY, again. Andy said he was hopeful that Bethenny could be convinced to come back at some point, but he was not sure if it will happen.

Southern Charm fans will be thrilled to learn Andy confirmed there would be more seasons of the show. It is a big hit for the network.

The Real Housewives of Potomac fans should brace themselves for a good season. Andy teased the upcoming season is “unbelievable” with great personal stories and group drama.

Finally, Andy shared the stage at the Vanderpump Rules reunion show is packed full of cast members.

Andy Cohen is hinting that Kate Chastain will reappear on Bravo. She is ditching Below Deck for another opportunity. However, fans are going to have to wait a little while longer to find out what show is next on the chief stew’s list.