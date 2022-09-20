Throwback 90 Day Fiance footage shows Pedro threatening to leave Chantel once he got his green card

An old 90 Day Fiance clip of Pedro talking about his green card and breaking up with Chantel has surfaced. Pic credit: TLC

The Family Chantel viewers just watched an entire fourth season where the main focus was the end of 90 Day Fiance alum couple Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno’s marriage.

Playing out in real-time as the season aired was Chantel and Pedro’s divorce, which has included mutual restraining orders and accusations from Chantel of domestic abuse and adultery on Pedro’s behalf.

There has been a lot of negative speculation thrown Pedro’s way about his motives in being with Chantel and whether it was all in an effort to be in America.

Chantel’s family has always had a bad impression of why Pedro was with Chantel. They felt that his family was behind him in trying to meet an American girl so that he could send the American dollar back to them.

Pedro also decided to move forward with the divorce after an immigration lawyer told him he could get his citizenship without being married to Chantel at that point.

In any case, a throwback video of Pedro telling Chantel that he would leave her in ten years once he secured his green card if she didn’t change her attitude has surfaced.

An old video of Pedro Jimeno talking about his green card has surfaced

A private 90 Day fan page shared a 90 Day Fiance clip of Pedro talking about getting his green card and then breaking up with Chantel.

The reshared clip showed Pedro saying, “When I have my green card, the ten years, if you no fix your attitude with me…Hey, it’s going to be over. I give you time.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Chantel slammed back, “Don’t make f*****g threats at me like that.”

Pedro interrupted Chantel and said, “I’m telling you.”

Chantel continued, “You’re not gonna sit here and talk to me…” before the scene cut off.

The video denotes that Pedro has a history of wanting to break up with Chantel, but his understanding of the green card process might have been what slowed him down from breaking up with her. It’s also possible that their marriage was simply at an impasse.

Chantel and Pedro have been focusing on themselves

It’s clear from both Pedro and Chantel’s social media that they have been focusing on themselves since the nasty breakup.

Pedro appears to be throwing himself into his real estate career and his professional Instagram page rather than his personal one.

Chantel has been posting up a storm and showing off that she has been living her best life.

The Family Chantel is currently on hiatus.