Chantel Everett in plunging leopard swimsuit shows off her angles

90 Day Fiance and The Family Chantel star Chantel Everett is single and feeling herself and a recent video she shared showed off her confidence.

Chantel’s Dominican 90 Day Fiance husband, Pedro Jimeno, filed for divorce from Chantel in late May, and the pair have mutual restraining orders against one another.

The hurt and pain that The Family Chantel viewers saw from Chantel throughout Season 4 while Chantel and Pedro were breaking up were nowhere to be seen in her carefree swimsuit video.

Through her Instagram, Chantel shared a poolside video where she held the camera up at an angle to capture her curves in a multi-colored leopard swimsuit.

While audio played over the video, Chantel captured herself out of the pool, in the pool that had bubbles, and then out of the pool dancing with friends.

The video then cut to Chantel dancing in what looked like a club setting with friends as she has a big smile on her face. Chantel did not geotag the video or add a caption.

The Family Chantel viewers watched the demise of Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno’s marriage

News broke of the official divorce filing between Chantel and Pedro as Season 4 was getting going.

Viewers watched as Chantel felt like Pedro did not resolve his issues with his family in the Dominican Republic and was taking out his misplaced anger on her.

Chantel also felt like Pedro had given up on their marriage and refused to take part in anything productive to help or save their marriage.

Meanwhile, Pedro, who launched a new career in real estate, felt like Chantel was an unsupportive partner. He thought that Chantel was selfish and lazy and that she wouldn’t sacrifice for him the way he did for her while she was in nursing school.

Chantel Everett is one of the 90 Day Fiance stars who post the most on Instagram

Chantel’s spicy Instagram video comes as she has been posting up a storm.

The 31-year-old has been known to be among the 90 Day cast members who post the most on Instagram, only taking a small break from abundant posting while Season 4 of The Family Chantel was gearing up and first airing.

The main kinds of posts coming from Chantel are through her Instagram Stories, where she often reshares religious postings, shares shameless selfies, or shows off her vacations.

The Family Chantel is currently on hiatus.